Live coverage: BYU travels to Oklahoma State seeking bowl eligibility

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake watches from the sideline as BYU and Oklahoma play at LaVell Edwards stadium in Provo on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. OU won 31-24. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Second quarter

BYU 14, Oklahoma State 6

12:47 — BYU scored on defense, as Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned it 13 yards for the touchdown. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 6.

That’s a huge takeaway, and Heckard’s second defensive touchdown this season. He last score came in BYU’s last win — against Texas Tech back in October.

14:05 — BYU came up with a defensive stop, as Jackson Cravens hurried Alan Bowman into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 at midfield.

First quarter

BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6

1:22 — BYU appeared to recover an onside kick, but after review, officials ruled there was an illegal block on the Cougars before the ball traveled 10 yards. After the penalty, BYU pooch kicked.

1:24 — BYU rode its running game to a score, capped by a Jake Retzlaff 2-yard touchdown run. BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6.

The Cougars ran the ball eight times on the nine-play drive, led by 45 yards from Aidan Robbins.

8:48 — Oklahoma State tacked on a 20-yard field goal from Alex Hale, though BYU’s defense came up with a big stand inside the 10 after the Cougars turned the ball over on their second play. Oklahoma State 6, BYU 0.

Jake Retzlaff pitched late to Aidan Robbins on a second-and-6 play, and the Cowboys recovered at the BYU 19 for the first turnover of the game.

12:26 — Oklahoma State scored on the game’s opening possession on a 40-yard field goal from Alex Hale. Oklahoma State 3, BYU 0.

The Cougars’ defense stiffened after the Cowboys picked up 23 and 20 yards on their first two plays.

