Live coverage: BYU takes on TCU

Cheerleaders wave flags at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo before a BYU football game on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and TCU. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

BYU 0, TCU 14

7:10 — Cougars come up with a big third down stop and force a punt.

10:09 — Josh Hoover passes to JP Richardson, who goes 42 yards for a touchdown. BYU 0, TCU 14.

12:06 — Cougars go three-and-out. Punter Ryan Rehkow punts 40 yards to the TCU 32.

13:40 — Millard Bradford intercepts Kedon Slovis, returns it 34 yards for a touchdown. BYU 0, TCU 7.

Pregame prep

