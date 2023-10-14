Live coverage: BYU takes on TCU
The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and TCU. Check back for updates throughout the game.
First quarter
7:10 — Cougars come up with a big third down stop and force a punt.
10:09 — Josh Hoover passes to JP Richardson, who goes 42 yards for a touchdown. BYU 0, TCU 14.
12:06 — Cougars go three-and-out. Punter Ryan Rehkow punts 40 yards to the TCU 32.
13:40 — Millard Bradford intercepts Kedon Slovis, returns it 34 yards for a touchdown. BYU 0, TCU 7.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against TCU.
