Live coverage: BYU hosts Iowa State with bowl eligibility on line for both teams
The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Iowa State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Iowa State.
Related
Loser of Saturday’s BYU-Iowa State clash won’t really be eliminated from bowl contention, but it sure feels like it
BYU vs. Iowa State: How to watch, listen to, or stream the game
BYU’s experienced offensive line was supposed to be stellar in 2023. What’s gone wrong?
Junior college transfer Jake Retzlaff will start at QB for BYU against Iowa State
Predictions: What to expect when Utes face Huskies and Cougars host Cyclones
What can we expect when BYU’s struggling offense faces Big 12’s toughest D?
Can Kalani Sitake pull the Cougars out of their latest tailspin?