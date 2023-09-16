Live coverage: BYU hits the road for game at Arkansas
The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Arkansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.
First quarter
Arkansas 14, BYU 7
8:28 — BYU dug into its bag of tricks for its first score, as wide receiver Parker Kingston threw to a wide-open running back Deion Smith for a 37-yard touchdown pass. That was a two-play, 53-yard drive — after the BYU defense forced its first stop of the game deep in Arkansas territory, Kedon Slovis hit Isaac Rex for a 16-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Arkansas 14, BYU 7.
11:29 — After BYU went three-and-out on its opening drive, Arkansas punt returner Isaiah Sategna darted 88 yards for an electrifying return for a touchdown, and the Cougars are already down two scores. Arkansas 14, BYU 0.
13:21 — Arkansas running back AJ Green tore off a 55-yard touchdown run four plays into the game, and the Razorbacks have the early lead. Arkansas had 63 rushing yards on that quick scoring drive. Arkansas 7, BYU 0.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game at Arkansas:
BYU WR Kody Epps is expected to play, per KSL radio. Had a huge game last year vs. The Pigs. https://t.co/R6hpF5shC4
those unis pop 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/0saeQ37keh
In addition to its team flags and Sione Veikoso Tribute flag, BYU will run out an Arkansas Razorbacks flag, signed by all members of the team in support of Arkansas' tribute to Razorback Football alums Ryan Mallett and Alex Collins who passed away in 2023. #BYUFootball
