Live coverage: BYU hits the road for game at Arkansas

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday’s game between BYU and Arkansas. Check back for updates throughout the game.

First quarter

Arkansas 14, BYU 7

8:28 — BYU dug into its bag of tricks for its first score, as wide receiver Parker Kingston threw to a wide-open running back Deion Smith for a 37-yard touchdown pass. That was a two-play, 53-yard drive — after the BYU defense forced its first stop of the game deep in Arkansas territory, Kedon Slovis hit Isaac Rex for a 16-yard gain on the first play of the drive. Arkansas 14, BYU 7.

11:29 — After BYU went three-and-out on its opening drive, Arkansas punt returner Isaiah Sategna darted 88 yards for an electrifying return for a touchdown, and the Cougars are already down two scores. Arkansas 14, BYU 0.

13:21 — Arkansas running back AJ Green tore off a 55-yard touchdown run four plays into the game, and the Razorbacks have the early lead. Arkansas had 63 rushing yards on that quick scoring drive. Arkansas 7, BYU 0.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game at Arkansas:

BYU WR Kody Epps is expected to play, per KSL radio. Had a huge game last year vs. The Pigs. https://t.co/R6hpF5shC4 — Jay Drew (@drewjay) September 16, 2023

