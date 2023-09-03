Live coverage: Struggling BYU clinging to lead over Sam Houston in 2023 season opener

BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) warms up before the game against the Sam Houston State Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday night’s season opener between the BYU Cougars and the Sam Houston Bearkats. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Students fill the stands before the game between the BYU Cougars and the Sam Houston Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

2nd quarter

BYU 7, Sam Houston 0

No points were scored by either side in the second quarter as BYU clings to the lead heading into halftime. The Cougar offense has been inept after scoring a touchdown on its first drive of the game. The defense has pitched a shutout so far, although Sam Houston’s offense got going a little bit more as the second quarter progressed.

1st quarter

BYU 7, Sam Houston 0

10:39 — After getting a three and out on the first drive of the game, BYU got the ball at midfield thanks to a nice punt return from Hobbs Nyberg and methodically moved down the field in eight plays, capped by Kedon Slovis’ first rushing touchdown of his career from five yards out.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for BYU’s game against Sam Houston:

