Milwaukee Brewers blow late lead and suffer crushing loss to the Colorado Rockies

DENVER - In a second half that has been defined by one brutal loss after the next, Tuesday night's was easily the worst for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Craig Counsell called on Luis Perdomo and Peter Strzelecki to make a five-run, eighth-inning lead stand up behind starter Brandon Woodruff, who had rolled through the first seven with minimal stress.

Instead, he saw his decision backfire in spectacular fashion.

Perdomo allowed four runs without recording an out and Strzelecki gave up the tying tally. Then in the 10th, Taylor Rogers surrendered a three-run home run to Randal Grichuk, sealing a 10-7 shocker at Coors Field.

Grichuk also hit the tying homer off Strzelecki as Milwaukee dropped to three games out of the chase for the third wild-card spot in the NL after both the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies rallied late to win.

Christian Yelich on bouncing back from the latest and most gut-busting loss of the season to this point: pic.twitter.com/yKyTtV1rVG — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 7, 2022

"Yeah, that sucked tonight," said Christian Yelich, who was the talk of the game early after hitting a mammoth 499-foot home run four pitches in that ranks as the longest in the major leagues this season.

"It happens fast here. Everyone's well aware of how quickly leads go away here. It was one of those nights, and we've had a lot of them. It feels like the last few months, every couple days there's a heartbreaking loss.

"But in this game, there's nothing you can do besides come back the next day and try and win. You can't take it with you tomorrow. It can sting tonight, but once tomorrow comes around you've got to find a way to win that one."

Woodruff's pitch count stood at 91 when he was removed for Perdomo.

The right-hander, who'd pitched once since being recalled from Class AAA Nashville on Sept. 1, was greeted by three hits in his first five pitches as Colorado pulled to within 6-2.

Story continues

Yonathan Daza, next up, slugged a three-run homer to center – just his second round-tripper of the season – that got the Rockies to within a run and left Counsell to turn to Strzelecki.

Perdomo's earned run average jumped from 1.46 to 4.38 in the span of four batters.

Strzelecki recorded two quick outs before Grichuk took him deep to left, giving the Rockies a five-run eighth and electrifying the crowd.

Craig Counsell on pulling Brandon Woodruff after 7 IP and 91 pitches: pic.twitter.com/eqvAYBv1OQ — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 7, 2022

"I thought that was the effort that we needed from Woody," Counsell said. "Going out there seven innings, he did a heck of a job, pitched a heck of a game. He put us in a great spot to win the game.

"So, went to Luis and it happened fast, obviously. Then, just nothing good happened after that, frankly."

Strzelecki and Hoby Milner combined for a scoreless ninth, sending Milwaukee to extra innings for the 16th time.

Willy Adames opened the 10th by lining a double to left-center on closer Daniel Bard's first pitch, scoring Yelich and putting the Brewers back in front.

They were in position to tack on again with Adames at third and one out, but Adames was thrown out in a rundown after being caught too far off the base on a sharp ground ball and then Luis Urías flew out.

"We're going on contact if it's a hard ground ball," Counsell said. "You've still got a man in scoring position with two outs and it's the same situation."

Rogers, a Littleton, Colorado native, matched Bard by allowing a first-pitch RBI double to Daza. An intentional walk put two on in the hopes of setting up a double play, but the Brewers were only able to get the out at second on a grounder by Charlie Blackmon.

That set the stage for Grichuk, who capped the game with a 457-foot, no-doubt homer out to left.

Closer Devin Williams was unavailable after recording the final four outs in a 6-4 win Monday.

"It's going to sting for a little bit tonight," Woodruff said. "You know what? These last two days we've played some good baseball, and I think if we keep that going we still have just under a month – we've still got a ton of time to play some good baseball and rattle off a bunch of wins in a row.

"I think we have to keep that perspective. Because if we lose that, it's not going to be good for us. This is a tough one tonight. We've got to take the positives and just move on. That's the hard part about this game but that's what we've got to do.

"We've got to continue pushing forward and try to win as many ballgames as we can."

Randal Grichuk of the Rockies gets a cold shower courtesy of teammate Charlie Blackmon after he hit a walk-off, three-run home run against the Brewers in the 10th inning Tuesday niight.

More: Unlikely heroes Adrian Houser, Victor Caratini help Brewers to Labor Day win over Rockies

More: Needing extra rest between starts, Brewers starter Freddy Peralta is pushed back to Thursday vs. San Francisco

More: Milwaukee Brewers players injury updates for the 2022 season

Yelich set the tone early with his blast, a shot to right-center that landed five rows deep in the third deck in right-center and ranked as the longest ever hit by a left-handed hitter at Coors Field as well as the second-longest ever.

Three batters later Hunter Renfroe joined the party, sending a two-run shot 440 feet out to straightaway center that made it a 3-0 game 15 pitches in against Chad Kuhl.

Staked to that early advantage, Woodruff was able to mostly sail and through three innings had faced only one batter over the minimum after Elehuris Montero's fly ball to left got up into the jet stream and sailed out to left.

The offense provided a little more breathing room in the fourth when, after a two-out double by Keston Hiura and walk by Jace Peterson, Omar Narváez banged a two-run double high off the wall in right.

Milwaukee tacked on another run in the seventh against Dinelson Lamet – the one-time Brewer – when Garrett Mitchell singled, stole second and scored on a two-out double by Adames.

Woodruff, whose most stressful inning proved to be the fifth when a pair of batters reached, pitched a quick 1-2-3 seventh to leave his pitch count at 91.

Did Woodruff feel like he could have gone back out for the eighth?

“Honestly, it was the right time,” is what Brandon Woodruff said when asked if he had more in the tank after 7 IP and 91 pitches: pic.twitter.com/xNyMGVA0lK — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 7, 2022

"I had a feeling that question was going to come about," he said. "And trust me, I don't feel good about it. The last inning – I had a quick inning, right? – the ball wasn't coming out necessarily as I would like and I was kind of getting close to the end there.

"It's hard for me to answer because if we don't give up six runs there then you're not asking that question. That's a tough one; I was thinking about it in the shower, actually. Obviously, that question is dictated on that one inning and I really don't know how to answer it.

"But honestly, it was the right time. You start a clean inning with a reliever, and it just didn't go our way. And that's the sucky part. You just move on. I don't know if that's the answer you're looking for. But that's a tough one."

He was helped by some tremendous defense, with Adames, Rowdy Tellez and Urías all robbing Colorado batters of likely hits in the fourth, fifth and seventh, respectively.

Urías entered the game in the seventh for Kolten Wong, who exited with left knee discomfort.

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: The Milwaukee Brewers give up a five-run lead in crushing loss.