Rowdy Tellez's homers and Garrett Mitchell's defense save the day for the Brewers over the Reds

Brandon Woodruff, just as he did at Coors Field last week, walked off the mound following an excellent outing with a five-run lead and a pitch count just over 90 on the day.

This time, the Milwaukee Brewers made it count. Barely.

The Brewers did what they needed to do to remain afloat in their chase for a playoff spot, pouncing on pitching of the lowly Cincinnati Reds early and hanging on for dear life for a 7-6 win Sunday at American Family Field.

The Reds plated a pair of runs against Brewers closer Devin Williams in the ninth but would have tied the game had it not been for center fielder Garrett Mitchell's all-out diving catch to rob TJ Friedl of a two-run single with one out.

Box score: Brewers 7, Reds 6

Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of homers to reach 30 on the season as the top of Milwaukee’s order accounted for all the damage en route to a series win over Cincinnati.

Willy Adames hit a two-run homer in the top of the second against Reds starting pitcher Justin Dunn, who allowed six earned runs and lasted just three innings, while Christian Yelich singled and scored from the leadoff spot in each of his first two plate appearances.

Tellez drove in Yelich and Adames with a double in the bottom of the first, then added solo homers in the second and fourth. It was the first baseman’s fifth multi-homer game of the season.

Brewers designated hitter Rowdy Tellez hits a solo home run in the fourth inning Sunday at American Family Field.

On Tuesday in Colorado, Woodruff turned in seven innings of one-run work before giving way to the bullpen with a 6-1 lead and having thrown 91 pitches. The Brewers bullpen immediately surrendered the lead as Luis Perdomo surrendered four runs without recording an out and Peter Strzelecki gave up a tying homer. The Brewers went on to lose, 10-7, in 10 innings.

Story continues

Not Sunday.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff struck out 11 batters against the Reds on Sunday at American Family Field.

The Reds scored a pair of runs against Strzelecki before he recorded an out in the seventh but, while it came very close, the rest of the game didn’t follow the script from Coors Field.

Taylor Rogers worked a scoreless eighth and Williams picked up the save — despite the first three batters of the top of the ninth reaching base — to make a winner of Woodruff, who was sharp yet again.

The Brewers righthander struck out 11 batters over his six innings of work to register his 15th career double-digit strikeout game and fourth of the season. Since returning from the injured list, Woodruff has an earned run average of 2.69 to go along with a record of 5-1 in 14 starts.

More: For the second straight day, Brewers place a starting pitcher on the IL

More: Brewers place Freddy Peralta on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Rowdy Tellez's homers, Garrett Mitchell's catch save Brewers vs. Reds