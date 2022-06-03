Brewers score four runs in the ninth to rally and beat the Padres in thrilling finish

Brewers right fielder Andrew McCutchen (24) celebrates after driving in the winning run in the ninth inning Thursday night.

Welcome home, Milwaukee Brewers.

On the verge of tying a season high with their third consecutive loss, they instead found a way to win a thriller.

Jace Peterson tied the game with a bases-clearing triple in the ninth and then Andrew McCutchen, who was 0 for his last 32, lined a walk-off single up the middle to put the finishing touches on a 5-4 victory over the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Thursday night.

The Brewers, playing in quicksand for most of the game, quickly made things interesting in the ninth when Keston Hiura greeted Padres closer Taylor Rogers with a single and Rogers then plunked both Kolten Wong and Victor Caratini with pitches to load the bases.

BOX SCORE: Brewers 5, Padres 4

RELATED: Brewers' Andrew McCutchen isn't pushing panic button despite slump

RELATED: Jackson Chourio, Brice Turang are Brewers among top 100 prospects

RELATED: Milwaukee Brewers completed 11-game road trip with a winning record

Brewers third baseman Jace Peterson (14) is doused with water by second baseman Kolten Wong (16) and leftfielder Tyrone Taylor (15) following the game against the San Diego Padres Thursday night.

That brought Peterson to the plate, and he responded with a drive to right-center that fell just short of going out for a walk-off grand slam but nevertheless tied the game and sent Rogers -- one of the best closers in the game to date -- to the showers without having recorded an out.

San Diego brought its infield in with Nabil Crismatt taking over for Rogers, and McCutchen responded by singling to center and then celebrating by collapsing on his back in jubilation in the aftermath as his teammates mobbed him.

CUTCH WINS IT!!



Down 4-1 in the 9th, the Brewers walk it off!@TheCUTCH22 | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/sxDX9uIylV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 3, 2022

More: Jason Alexander made a name for himself in a dazzling MLB debut for the Brewers

Story continues

More: Do the Brewers actually struggle against pitchers making their MLB debuts? Here’s what the numbers say.

Subscribe to our Milwaukee Brewers newsletter for updates on the team.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: McCutchen, Peterson help Brewers rally in ninth inning to stun Padres