Live coverage: Christian Davis heats up and Bradley leads 58-49 over UNI with 12:34 left

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves face the Northern Iowa Panthers in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carver Arena in Peoria.

The Braves (15-6, 7-3) are coming off a 95-86 overtime loss in a battle for first place against Indiana State on Saturday behind 31 points from Duke Deen. BU had won nine in a row before that. UNI (12-9, 6-4) is coming off a 77-63 loss to Drake, which snapped a five-game win streak.

Follow along here for updates from tonight's game from Carver Arena:

Duke Deen exits injured, returns quickly

8:17 p.m.: Bradley point guard Duke Deen hobbles (right leg issue) down the sideline and leaves the game with 14:26 left.

UNI sniper Bowen Born misses a 3, BU wing Christian Davis grazes him on follow through and gets whistled, terrible foul call. Born makes 2 of 3 and BU lead is 58-47 at 13 minutes.

Davis hit a pair of 3s before that. Deen returned with 12:34 left.

Jonovic gets in

8:12 p.m.: Bradley's 7-foot-1 center, Ahmet Jonovic, came into the game at 16:47 of the second half and dunked 15 seconds later.

It's his first court time, after sitting the last three games.

Bradley leads 50-39 with under 16 minutes left.

By the numbers

7:53 p.m.: Bradley has 16 from Connor Hickman on 6 of 10 shooting (4 of 8 from 3). Darius Hannah with 6 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocks. Duke Deen has 5 assists. Braves shooting 51.6% from the field.

Trey Campbell has 10 for UNI, which is shooting 40% from the field. Bowen Born played just 11:35 in the first half.

HALFTIME: Bradley 46, Northern Iowa 30

7:49 p.m.: Malevy Leons nails a 3 from the left wing at the buzzer to send Bradley off to the locker room with a 46-30 lead.

Braves closed the half with a 17-6 run, including 11 points combined from Leons and Hickman.

UNI guard Nate Heise left bicep was cut and trickling blood in final 30 seconds.

Hickman dominating

7:36 p.m.: Connor Hickman knocks down a pair of 3s 30 seconds apart, with a missed 3 from Bowen Born in between, and Bradley rolls to 39-27 lead with 3:41 left in the half.

Mr. Hickman has a game-high 16 points.

Braves extend lead

7:30 p.m.: The Braves answer with a 6-3 run on a stepback jumper from Leons, a running jumper from Duke Deen and a steal and layup from Darius Hannah to push their lead to 27-19 with 7:54 left.

That forced UNI into a timeout.

UNI heats up

7:21 p.m.: Northern Iowa gets a 3 from Kyle Pock amid a little five-point run to cut the Bradley lead to 21-14 as the break arrives at 10:48.

Hickman has 10 points.

Keeping an eye on Leons

7:16 p.m.: Braves star forward Malevy Leons enters this game with 976 career points. Hits a 3 for a 15-5 lead.

Braves big start

7:12 p.m.: Connor Hickman races out of the gate with a pair of 3s and a driving layup for 8 points in the first 2:38 after tipoff.

The Braves add a jumper from Darius Hannah and free throws from Almar Atlason to blast out to a 12-2 lead off tipoff.

UNI has missed four of its first six shots while Bradley has 5 of the game's first six boards.

Starting lineups

6:50 p.m.: The Braves will open with guards Connor Hickman and Duke Deen, with forwards Almar Atlason, Darius Hannah and Malevy Leons. UNI counters with guards Heise, Born, Anderson, Campbell and center Hutson.

