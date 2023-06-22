Live coverage of the 2023 NBA draft
The much-anticipated 2023 NBA draft has arrived, with the proceedings set to take place Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. MT.
French phenom Victor Wembanyama is all but certain to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but after that there are plenty of unknowns.
The Utah Jazz are primed to have a busy evening, as they enter the draft holding the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round of the two-round draft.
Follow along here for regular updates as the draft unfolds.
Draft order:
San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, France: The most anticipated draft prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago, the expectations on Wembanyama couldn’t be higher.
Charlotte Hornets: Brandon Miller, Alabama: There was debate until the end about whether this pick would be Miller or guard Scoot Henderson, but the Hornets went with the player who has been compared to Paul George.
Portland Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite: Long considered the second-best prospect in the draft after Wembanyama, Henderson will join Damian Lillard in Portland’s backcourt.
Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite: Widely considered the most athletic player in the draft, Thompson also has playmaking ability.
Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite: The second Thompson twin, Ausar is considered the better shooter but not quite the athlete.
Orlando Magic: Anthony Black, Arkansas: A 6-foot-7 point guard, Black is an excellent floor general and defender, although there are questions about whether or not he’ll be able to shoot.
Indiana Pacers (traded to Washington): Bilal Coulibaly, France: Wembanyama’s club teammate in France, Coulibaly is by far the biggest riser up the draft board in recent days. He is unproven but has great athletic tools to build from.
Washington Wizards (traded to Indiana) Jarace Walker, Houston: Walker is known to be very skilled offensively and a very good defender, but his athleticism is limited.
Utah Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, UCF: A late bloomer, the 6-foot-9, 210-pound Hendricks is athletic, a good 3-point shooter and a good defender.
Dallas Mavericks (traded to Oklahoma City): Cason Wallace, Kentucky: Like Black, Wallace is an excellent defender, but he is an unproven floor general.
Orlando Magic: Jett Howard, Michigan: The son of former NBA player and current Michigan coach Juwan Howard, Jett Howard was seen as a lottery-level prospect a few months ago, but the 11th pick is higher than has been expected recently.
Oklahoma City Thunder (traded to Dallas): Dereck Lively II, Duke: The top high school player in his class, Lively wasn’t originally seen as a lottery-level prospect but impressed during the recent predraft process with his ability to protect the rim and shoot from the outside.
Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets
Brooklyn Nets
Portland Trail Blazers
Indiana Pacers
Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz