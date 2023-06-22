Live coverage of the 2023 NBA draft

Boulogne-Levallois’ Victor Wembanyama stands on the court during the playoffs of the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Monaco at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) | AP

The much-anticipated 2023 NBA draft has arrived, with the proceedings set to take place Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. MT.

French phenom Victor Wembanyama is all but certain to go No. 1 overall to the San Antonio Spurs, but after that there are plenty of unknowns.

The Utah Jazz are primed to have a busy evening, as they enter the draft holding the Nos. 9, 16 and 28 picks in the first round of the two-round draft.

Follow along here for regular updates as the draft unfolds.

Draft order: