LIVE: Colts vs Texans scores, highlights and more from NFL Week 1

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans in an NFL Week 1 matchup. The Colts come with playoff hopes but a bad recent history in season openers. The Texans have a new coach, a second-year quarterback and low expectations.

Matt Ryan is the Colts' new quarterback, but they will rely on NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. The Colts don't have All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back).

Follow Joel A. Erickson, Nate Atkins and Gregg Doyel for analysis, and stay here for scoring plays and highlights. Please remember to refresh.

2:37 left 2Q: Texans lead Colts 10-3

Davis Mills hits O.J. Howard from 16 yards. Mills is 8-of-13 for 74 yards. Texans 10, Colts 3

One play earlier, the first penalty of the game is pass interference against Kenny Moore II for 33 yards.

4:26 left 2Q: Matt Ryan intercepted, makes tackle

Former Colts defensive lineman Jerry Hughes snags a Matt Ryan screen and returns it to the Texans 42. The Colts had driven inside the Houston 30. Colts have one turnover and have been stopped on downs near the end zone. Jonathan Taylor has 68 rushing yards.

7:50 left 2Q: Texans tie Colts with a field goal

Ka'imi Fairbarin hits a 45-yard field goal. Houston, which had 13 yards in the first quarter, gains 69 yards on this drive. Colts, 3, Texans 3

14:10 left 2Q: Colts stopped on downs

Hyheim Hines takes the snap from the 2 and loses 2 yards on 4th down. Rookie receiver Alec Pierce dropped a touchdown on his first target on a 2nd-down play. Colts keep a 3-0 lead.

End 1Q: Colts are goal-to-go

Jonathan Taylor is up to 46 yards on 11 carries. Matt Ryan is 6-of-8 for 64 yards. The Colts have 2nd down at the Houston 11. The Texans have not gained a first down and 13 total yards.

5:13 left 1Q: Colts take early lead on Texans

Rodrigo Blankenship hits a field goal from 45 yards. Jonathan Taylor has 7 carries for 18 yards; Matt Ryan is 4-of-5 for 33 yards; Michael Pittman Jr. has 2 catches for 35 yards. Colts 3, Texans 0

1:05 p.m.: All Jonathan Taylor, 0 first downs

The running back has two carries and one catch on the Colts' first possession, all for 3 yards, and the Colts punt.

11:35 a.m.: Colts, Texans inactives

Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Luke Tenuta. Tackle Dennis Kelly, who had been on the injury report through the week, is active.

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Garret Wallow, LB Jake Hansen, DL Thomas Booker, DL Austin Deculus, DL Rasheem Green.

