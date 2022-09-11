LIVE: Colts vs Texans scores, highlights and more from NFL Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans in an NFL Week 1 matchup. The Colts come with playoff hopes but a bad recent history in season openers. The Texans have a new coach, a second-year quarterback and low expectations.

Matt Ryan is the Colts' new quarterback, but they will rely on NFL leading rusher Jonathan Taylor. The Colts don't have All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back).

2:37 left 2Q: Texans lead Colts 10-3

Davis Mills hits O.J. Howard from 16 yards. Mills is 8-of-13 for 74 yards. Texans 10, Colts 3

One play earlier, the first penalty of the game is pass interference against Kenny Moore II for 33 yards.

That's a ticky tack call on the PI, but then Mills fires a strike to O.J. Howard.



Awful performance by the Colts in this first half. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 11, 2022

4:26 left 2Q: Matt Ryan intercepted, makes tackle

Former Colts defensive lineman Jerry Hughes snags a Matt Ryan screen and returns it to the Texans 42. The Colts had driven inside the Houston 30. Colts have one turnover and have been stopped on downs near the end zone. Jonathan Taylor has 68 rushing yards.

The Colts look like a better team than the Texans, but they are botching situations so far. New offense, new quarterback. But that's essentially two turnovers on promising drives already. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 11, 2022

7:50 left 2Q: Texans tie Colts with a field goal

Ka'imi Fairbarin hits a 45-yard field goal. Houston, which had 13 yards in the first quarter, gains 69 yards on this drive. Colts, 3, Texans 3

The Colts tightened up late on that drive with tight coverage from Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II. Still waiting on the pass rush to arrive, but those two have been good.



Ka'imi Fairbairn's 45-yard field goal ties this game, 3-3. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 11, 2022

14:10 left 2Q: Colts stopped on downs

Hyheim Hines takes the snap from the 2 and loses 2 yards on 4th down. Rookie receiver Alec Pierce dropped a touchdown on his first target on a 2nd-down play. Colts keep a 3-0 lead.

Matt Ryan looks good. Taylor and Hines look great. But a drop and a cutesy call leave the Colts scoreless on that drive. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 11, 2022

4th-and-goal, Colts go direct snap, with a straight zone read for Hines.



Greenard feinted toward Taylor, then closed down hard. Took away both options on the read by himself. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 11, 2022

End 1Q: Colts are goal-to-go

Jonathan Taylor is up to 46 yards on 11 carries. Matt Ryan is 6-of-8 for 64 yards. The Colts have 2nd down at the Houston 11. The Texans have not gained a first down and 13 total yards.

After 1 quarter, Jonathan Taylor is on pace for 748 carries this season.



Looks like the Colts did not read @JoelAErickson's latest: https://t.co/5RkUFSKHtp — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 11, 2022

5:13 left 1Q: Colts take early lead on Texans

Rodrigo Blankenship hits a field goal from 45 yards. Jonathan Taylor has 7 carries for 18 yards; Matt Ryan is 4-of-5 for 33 yards; Michael Pittman Jr. has 2 catches for 35 yards. Colts 3, Texans 0

Colts 3, Texans 0 on a 45-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship.



Indy has 9 carries for 23 yards.



Ryan is 4 of 5 for 33 yards.



Would like to see Indy put the ball in the air a lot more. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 11, 2022

1:05 p.m.: All Jonathan Taylor, 0 first downs

The running back has two carries and one catch on the Colts' first possession, all for 3 yards, and the Colts punt.

One hour until kickoff. Here's insider @JoelAErickson preview of today's matchup of #INDvsHOU. Head to https://t.co/NYk6HpEHzj for plenty of coverage of today's game. pic.twitter.com/STLSu7KAh2 — IndyStarSports (@IndyStarSports) September 11, 2022

11:35 a.m.: Colts, Texans inactives

Colts: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Dezmon Patmon, T Luke Tenuta. Tackle Dennis Kelly, who had been on the injury report through the week, is active.

Texans: QB Kyle Allen, WR Tyler Johnson, LB Garret Wallow, LB Jake Hansen, DL Thomas Booker, DL Austin Deculus, DL Rasheem Green.

