LIVE: Colts vs Chiefs scores, highlights and more from NFL Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts are trying to turn things around in their home opener in NFL Week 3 action against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is among those who have struggled in the opening weeks. They have tied the Houston Texans and are coming off a shutout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Patrick Mahomes has led the Chiefs to victories over the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

Part of the mix: Isaiah Rodgers sees the field on defense for the Colts

'I have no idea': Chiefs get a controversial 2-point conversion vs. Colts

13:29 left 4Q: Chiefs fail on fake field goal

The Chiefs line up for a 42-yard field goal but try to pass out of it. Bobby Okereke keeps pressure on the receiver, and the pass from holder (and punter) Tommy Townsend is incomplete. Colts take over at their 24.

KC has a muffed punt that the Colts recovered, a missed extra point, a fumbled kickoff return (which KC recovered) and a failed fake field goal.

Bobby Okereke is BALLING today. Absolutely incredible instincts in coverage in some really dire moments. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 25, 2022

Entering 4Q: Chiefs are in Colts territory

Chiefs get a little tricky as Patrick Mahomes gets a rollout flea-flicker and completes a 26-yard pass to Noah Gray. KC is at the Indy 32.

Reasons Lucas Oil Stadium is so quiet today:

1. Not quite full

2. Chiefs fans are about 20% of crowd

3. Colts not fun to watch — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 25, 2022

2:53 left 3Q: Chase McLaughlin brings Colts closer

Colts drive close to the red zone before Jonathan Taylor is stuffed and Matt Ryan is sacked (that's No. 4). Chase McLaughlin makes a 51-yard field goal. Chiefs 17, Colts 13

Chiefs 17, Colts 13.



This game feels different than the last two weeks in that it feels like it boils down to one group more than any other:



Ryan and the OL. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 25, 2022

7:56 left 3Q: Chiefs extend their lead on the Colts

The Chiefs have scored on their second-half opening drive in every game, but this time they have to settle for a 26-yard Matt Ammendola field goal. Drive takes up 7:04. Chiefs 17, Colts 10

Halftime: Chiefs 14, Colts 10

The Colts are keeping Patrick Mahomes largely in check, but their inability to protect Matt Ryan -- and his propensity to fumble -- leave them behind.

Both Kansas City touchdowns have come off of strip-sacks of Ryan. The Colts' TD came after a Chiefs special teams snafu.

Ryan is 11-of-17 for 83 yards and a touchdown to Jelani Woods, and he has been sacked 3 times. Jonathan Taylor has 14 carries for 41 yards. Alec Pierce has 2 catches for 47 yards.

Mahomes is 10-of-15 for 84 yards, and he has been sacked once. Travis Kelce has 3 catches for 38 yards, including a TD.

Both teams gained 102 yards on offense in the half.

1:46 left 2Q: Chiefs take the lead

Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushes in from 1 yard. Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for the 2-point conversion play. Chiefs 14, Colts 10

3:23 left 2Q: Matt Ryan loses a fumble

Carlos Dunlap forces the fumble by Matt Ryan and L'Jarius Sneed recovers at the Colts 21.

Carlos Dunlap a MONSTER 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/gmdbnKxyWh — AJ King (@allday__ajking) September 25, 2022

What's the NFL record for fumbles in a season? Colts QB Matt Ryan has two more today, giving him seven fumbles for the season. That's seven fumbles in 10 quarters. Not all his fault, but his awareness isn't great for such a veteran QB. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 25, 2022

Ryan had hit Alec Pierce for a 30-yard gain on their first play from the 1.

4:46 left 2Q: Colts to start from their 1

The Colts stop the Chiefs near midfield, and KC's punt is downed deep in Colts territory.

6:41 left 2Q: Chiefs are driving

Chiefs have 2nd-and-6 at their 44 when right tackle Andrew Wylie leaves with an injury.

Yannick Ngakoue gets the Colts' first sack since the Houston game. He had been on the injury list throughout the week.

Colts safety Julian Blackmon (left ankle) leaves the game.

Julian Blackmon is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Tough spot to be in against Patrick Mahomes if he can't return, and I'm interested to see what coverages we'll see now. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 25, 2022

9:40 left 2Q: Colts drive for another score

Chase McLaughlin's first field goal try since returning to the Colts is good from 43 yards. Colts 10, Chiefs 6

Colts are shortening the game by feeding Jonathan Taylor. He has 13 carries for 40 yards.

Alec Pierce's first career reception goes for 17 yards and a first down.

The Pittman Jr. calls on third down, I think this is what's going on.



The Colts are trying to give the ball to Pittman to run into the lane vacated by the blitzer.



On both throws, though, the outside CB hasn't gotten blocked and made the play. Get that block and there's room. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 25, 2022

:34 left 1Q: Chiefs score, but PAT misses

Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for the 3-yard TD, one play after a 29-yard connection between them. Matt Ammendola's PAT misses. Colts 7, Chiefs 6

2:37 left 1Q: Colts fail on 4th down

L'Jarius Sneed hits Matt Ryan for a sack on 4th down. Ryan fumbles, his 6th of the season, but the Colts recover. Chiefs take over at Indy's 35.

On fourth down, #Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed gets to #Colts QB Matt Ryan for the sack and fumble. Turnover on downs. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/WBwsX5FNgM — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

The Chiefs are blitzing like wild on critical downs against the Colts, challenging the protection numbers and receivers to win early.



Still a big work in progress for the Colts, with potential disaster each time. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 25, 2022

---> KC (0) @ IND (7) <---

IND has 4th & 1 at the KC 49



Recommendation (VERY STRONG): 👉 Go for it (+5.3 WP)

Actual play: (Shotgun) M.Ryan sacked at IND 41 for -10 yards (L.Sneed). FUMBLES (L.Sneed), recovered by IND-J.Tay pic.twitter.com/FAvaoXgExl — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) September 25, 2022

4:42 left 1Q: Colts defense has two 3-and-outs

Stephon Gilmore makes a terrific tackle to prevent Travis Kelce from converting a first down. Chiefs punt again, and the Colts take over at their 42.

Stephon Gilmore tackles Kelce short of the first down! #Colts pic.twitter.com/CznLcc8vcz — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 25, 2022

Gilmore makes the play he wasn't making in Jacksonville. Cuts Kelce down short of the sticks.



Good tackles by Okereke, Gilmore in open field early. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) September 25, 2022

Kylen Granson downs a Matt Haack punt at the Kansas City 1.

12:24 left 1Q: Colts take early lead

Matt Ryan's first completion is a 1-yard score to rookie Jelani Woods, who makes his first career catch. That's their first first-half touchdown this season. Colts 7, Chiefs 0

1st career touchdown for rookie TE Jelani Woods! Colts take an early 7-0 lead. #ForTheShoe



📺: #KCvsIND on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/Z1sK0UFTvK pic.twitter.com/unarArcnk8 — NFL (@NFL) September 25, 2022

Such a cool moment for Jelani Woods, bringing in just the second touchdown pass of Matt Ryan's Colts career. The reaction was incredible.



PERFECT start for the Colts to go up 7-0 before Patrick Mahomes can touch the ball. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) September 25, 2022

13:47 left 1Q: Colts recover a muffed punt

Kylen Granson pounces on the ball at Kansas City's 4-yard line after Skyy Moore of the Chiefs fails to secure the punt.

On the Colts' first drive, quarterback Matt Ryan was under heavy pressure on both his dropbacks.

1 p.m.: A lot of Chiefs fans at Lucas Oil Stadium

According to the last line of a beautiful, operatic national anthem here at Lucas Oil Stadium, we're the land of the free, and the home of the CHIEEEEEEEEEEEFS!



More Colts blue than Chiefs red here. But a whole lotta red. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) September 25, 2022

11:45 a.m.: Colts inactives

Colts who are inactive: QB Sam Ehlinger, CB Dallis Flowers, LB Shaquille Leonard, WR Dezmon Patmon, OT Bernhard Raimann, OT Luke Tenuta. DE Yannick Ngakoue, who was on the injury report all week, is active.

Chiefs who are inactive: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, DE Benton Whitley, T Darian Kinnard.

Lucas Oil Stadium roof and window are open

