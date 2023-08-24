LIVE: Colts, Anthony Richardson play Eagles in NFL preseason action

The Indianapolis Colts finish their preseason schedule by playing the Philadelphia Eagles. No. 4 overall NFL Draft pick Anthony Richardson, who didn't play in the previous game, is scheduled to start.

The Colts are 1-1 in preseason play and the Eagles are 0-1-1. The teams held a joint practice on Tuesday that ended early because of a fight.

Nate Atkins, Joel A. Erickson and Gregg Doyel are the best follows for the action, and we'll have highlights and updates here. Please remember to refresh.

Colts coach Shane Steichen on playing time

HC Shane Steichen tells me the Colts starters, including QB Anthony Richardson will play a quarter & a half to a full half tonight against Philly.



DeForest Buckner, Mo Alie-Cox, and Drew Ogletree who returned to practice this week are also expected to play.#Colts #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) August 24, 2023

Colts news from IndyStar

What to watch: Anthony Richardson and the Colts take on the Eagles in preseason

Deal in the works?: Colts give Jonathan Taylor until Tuesday to find trade per report

Disruption: DirecTV, Nexstar dispute threatens Colts TV viewing as NFL season nears

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs Eagles highlights, score updates from NFL preseason action