Live from Chicago: All the updates from NASCAR's street race weekend

Welcome to Chicago.

NASCAR is in town and, for the first time in Cup Series history, we will race on a street course. Nestled in the heart of downtown Chicago, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course in Grant Park hosts both the NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday, 5:30 p.m. ET, NBC) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, USA Network).

Cars will zoom down Lake Shore Drive, pass by Buckingham Fountain, jockey for position on Michigan Avenue.

This weekend isn’t just a race, though. It’s an experience as NASCAR embraces the city of Chicago with weekend concerts, a night at Wrigley Field and a Bubba Wallace Block Party event, just to name a few.

We’ll provide live updates throughout this historic weekend, so bookmark this page and come back often.

All times listed are Eastern.

Friday, June 30

11:30 a.m.: Here come the haulers! Race cars have entered the building. And by the building, I mean the track area. It‘s really happening.

Thursday, June 29

9:45 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. leads a singing-driver trio with Harrison Burton and John Hunter Nemechek in baseball‘s classic “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.” Nailed it, fellas. The Cubs, though, would go on to lose 3-1, despite Stenhouse‘s request to score some more runs.

8:10 p.m.: John Hunter Nemechek starts off the Cubs game with the first pitch. Play ball!

John Hunter Nemechek throws out an opening pitch

7:45 p.m.: It‘s NASCAR Night at Wrigley Field! The Philadelphia Phillies are in town to play the Chicago Cubs amidst plenty of NASCAR-themed fanfare.

Tyler Reddick‘s No. 45 23XI Racing show car outside Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field NASCAR Night sign board

2 p.m.: Getting those finishing touches in place.

Wednesday, June 28

8 p.m.: How to be the coolest kid on the block? Attend Bubba’s Block Party. Several thousand did just that, taking in time with Bubba, listening to Lupe Fiasco, watching live pit stops and playing on iRacing simulators. All at the historic DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, too.

Tuesday, June 27

8 p.m.: At Navy Pier, fans and stars of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series took it to the virtual #NASCARChicago streets. This weekend, it’s the real deal.

Monday, June 26

8:08 p.m.: How about a little track walk? The on-track action is five days away, but the course is really coming into shape. And how about that famous skyline as the backdrop?