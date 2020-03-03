FOLLOW LIVE: Chelsea v. Liverpool in FA Cup plus Sheffield United, Newcastle in play

Chelsea hosts Liverpool in a high-powered FA Cup fifth round matchup with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET, while Sheffield United and Newcastle United both have visits to Championship grounds at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The Reds are coming off their first loss of the Premier League season, a shocking 3-0 drubbing at the hands of relegation-threatened Watford. Liverpool was battered up and down the field, and in response, Jurgen Klopp has selected a strong side for the FA Cup match. With the Premier League still almost certainly in their grasp, Liverpool has decided to go heavy handed in the Cup competitions. The only replacements are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi up front, while Niko Williams stands in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

[ LIVE: Follow all the FA Cup scores here ]

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard brings a strong lineup to the field, with injury fears the only force causing changes. Christian Pulisic remains out as do Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, so Willian and Pedro continue on the flanks with Olivier Giroud in the middle of the attack. Kurt Zouma is selected in central defense over Fikayo Tomori, while Billy Gilmour sees minutes in midfield with Jorginho on the bench.

Sheffield United will visit Reading riding a three-match league unbeaten streak. Reading sits 16th in the Championship table, with three losses in its last five in league play.

Unlike Sheffield, Newcastle comes into Cup action in poor league form, without a win since mid-January. The Magpies meet Championship leaders West Brom at the Hawthornes, who lost 1-0 to Wigan last time out in league play, a defeat that stopped a stellar six-match unbeaten run that featured five wins and a 13-3 goal differential.

LINEUPS:

Chelsea – Kepa; Alonso, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta; Barkley, Kovacic, Gilmour; Willian, Giroud, Pedro.

Liverpool – Adrian; Williams, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Fabinho, Lallana, Jones; Minamino, Origi, Mane.





🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴 Our side to face @ChelseaFC in the #EmiratesFACup 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 3, 2020





