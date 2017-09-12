LIVE – Champions League kicks off: Man United, Chelsea in action

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with both Manchester United and Chelsea in action.
United return to the UCL 658 days after their last game as they host Swiss champs Basel, while Chelsea spent a year out of the competition last season and return with a home tie against Qarabag.
An intriguing clash takes place between Roma and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona host Juventus and PSG head to Celtic.
Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.
All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Tuesday’s UCL schedule
Group A
Manchester United vs. Basel
Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow
Group B
Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht
Group C
Chelsea vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Atletico Madrid
Group D
Barcelona vs. Juventus
Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon
