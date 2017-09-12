LIVE – Champions League kicks off: Man United, Chelsea in action

The UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday with both Manchester United and Chelsea in action.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

United return to the UCL 658 days after their last game as they host Swiss champs Basel, while Chelsea spent a year out of the competition last season and return with a home tie against Qarabag.

An intriguing clash takes place between Roma and Atletico Madrid, while Barcelona host Juventus and PSG head to Celtic.

Click on the link above to follow commentary on all the action, while below is the full schedule as we will have reaction and analysis on all the UCL action on Tuesday.

All games kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s UCL schedule

Group A

Manchester United vs. Basel

Benfica vs. CSKA Moscow

Group B

Celtic vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich vs. Anderlecht

Group C

Chelsea vs. Qarabag

Roma vs. Atletico Madrid

Group D

Barcelona vs. Juventus

Olympiacos vs. Sporting Lisbon

Follow @JPW_NBCSports