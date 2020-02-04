Re-live Celtics legend Larry Bird's No. 33 being retired to Boston Garden rafters

Feb. 4 will forever be a special date in the history of the Boston Celtics.

On this day in 1993, the Celtics retired Larry Bird's No. 33 to the rafters at the old Boston Garden.

The event, which happened on a night with no game scheduled, also included a special appearance from Bird's rival, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, who said to the fans in attendance, "There will never, ever, ever be another Larry Bird."

Check out scenes from Bird's retirement ceremony in the video above.

