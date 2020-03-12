Larry Bird's 60-point performance is one of the most legendary games in the history of the Boston Celtics.

On this day 35 years ago, the Celtics played the Atlanta Hawks in New Orleans, where Bird scored a career-high 60 points in one of the most impressive shooting displays the NBA has ever seen.

The Hall of Fame forward shot 22-for-36 from the field (1-for-4 from 3-point range) and made 15 of his 16 free throw attempts. Bird's scoring outburst set a franchise record for most points in a single game, a record that teammate Kevin McHale set just nine days earlier with a 56-point performance versus the Detroit Pistons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The last player to score 50-plus points in a game for the Celtics was Isaiah Thomas. He poured in 52 points against the Miami Heat during the 2016-17 season.

Check out the story of Bird's record-setting game and highlights of the night in the video on top of this article.

Celtics release statement, provide update on status of players

Re-live Celtics legend Larry Bird epic 60-point game with these highlights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston