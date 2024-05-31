Game recap: Storm blow out Fever, Caitlin Clark

The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3).

Caitlin Clark leads Indiana with 18.5 points and 8.3 assists per game. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall.

The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Technical issues: Clark jaws with Vivians, picks up third technical foul of the season

Final: Storm 103, Fever 88

Indiana has lost three in a row and Seattle has won four straight.

NaLyssa Smith has 23 points and 10 rebounds, Caitlin Clark has 20 points with 9 assists, and Kelsey Mitchell 14 points. Indiana shoots 41.4% from the field, and Katie Lou Samuelson is its most effective 3-point shooter (4-of-6) and scores 12. Aliyah Boston has 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Seattle scores at will in the third quarter to break the game open. Jewell Loyd leads five Storm players in double figures with 22 points.

Indiana has allowed at least 80 points in 8 of its 9 games, 90+ in 5 games and 100+ in 2.

The Fever host the Chicago Sky – who feature rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso – on Saturday afternoon.

How much does Caitlin Clark score tonight?

Caitlin Clark has 20 points (6-of-17 from the field, 3-of-8 3-pointers, 5-of-5 free throws), with 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 7 turnovers and 1 blocked shot.

2:55 left 4Q: Storm 94, Fever 78

Indiana scores 11 in a row, capped by an Aliyah Boston 3-pointer. Timeout, Seattle. Boston has 9 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.

6:05 left 4Q: Storm 91, Fever 67

Katie Lou Samuelson adds two more 3-pointers.

Aliyah Boston finds Katie Lou Samuelson for her third three of the night 👌 pic.twitter.com/GFBdTEJK9K — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 31, 2024

End 3Q: Storm 81, Fever 59

Indiana's Katie Lou Samuelson hits a couple of 3s in the closing minutes of the quarter.

1:14 left 3Q: Storm 77, Fever 53

Seattle leads the quarter 30-12 and is up to 57.7% shooting for the game.

Fever coach Christie Sides picks up a technical foul with 2:28 left for arguing what she believes is a foul against Caitlin Clark.

2:50 left 3Q: Storm 70, Fever 52

Caitlin Clark is 3-of-7 on 3-pointers for 15 points, but the Fever can't gain on the Storm. Jewell Loyd has 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike has 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for Seattle.

Caitlin Clark with the long pass to Kelsey Mitchell for the fastbreak bucket 💨 pic.twitter.com/qmMEhCmyYI — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 31, 2024

7:40 left 3Q: Storm 56, Fever 43

Seattle has a 9-2 run. Timeout, Indiana.

Halftime: Storm 47, Fever 41

NaLyssa Smith has 15 points, Caitlin Clark 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 for the Fever. Aliyah Boston has 2 points but 8 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has 14 to lead Seattle and Jewell Loyd has 13.

Seattle is shooting 54.1% from the field and Indiana 41%.

4:00 left 2Q: Storm 39, Fever 30

Caitlin Clark hits a 3, and she and Victoria Vivians discuss it afterward. Both pick up technical fouls. Clark has 3 so far this season; 7 earn a player a 1-game suspension.

Caitlin Clark lightin' it up from behind the arc in the 2Q 🔥



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/ji5wWk86F4 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

6:17 left 2Q: Storm 32, Fever 25

Both teams go cold.

Caitlin Clark hits a right wing 3 with 9:09 left.

Caitlin Clark knocks down her first three of the night 😏 pic.twitter.com/ucpGlzQfwU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

End 1Q: Storm 27, Fever 20

NaLyssa Smith has 10 points and Kelsey Mitchell 8 to lead the Fever, who are 38.1% from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark threads the needle for an easy NaLyssa Smith layup 🪡 pic.twitter.com/gMaUtwmw8I — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

Jewell Loyd has 11 for Seattle (64.7% from the field, 2-of-3 3s).

3:34 left 1Q: Storm 17, Fever 12

Caitlin Clark's layup prompts a Seattle timeout. The Storm had led by 9.

Caitlin Clark loses her defenders with a tuff hezi 🤝



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/BX9hqHRExF — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

NaLyssa Smith's putback breaks a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought.

MEET ME AT THE RIM 🤧



Kelsey Mitchell blows by her defenders for the quick 2



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/OTYudyFu2f — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

5:48 left 1Q: Storm 12, Fever 4

Seattle hits consecutive 3-pointers (Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike) on the way to a 10-0 run. Timeout, Indiana.

NaLyssa Smith scores Indiana's first 4 points.

NaLyssa Smith off the glass for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/49Uq9ByfBD — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

Fever vs. Storm starting lineups

Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.

Storm: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victoria Vivians, Ezi Magbegor, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd.

Indiana Fever injuries

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks. Erica Wheeler (personal) is out on Thursday.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 3, Fri. at Dallas^ L, 79-76 May 9, Thurs. vs. Atlanta^ W, 83-80 May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut L, 88-84 May 22, Wed. at Seattle L, 85-83 May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles W, 78-73 May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas L, 99-80 May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles L, 88-82 May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Game recap: Storm blow out Fever, Caitlin Clark