Game recap: Storm blow out Fever, Caitlin Clark
The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3).
Caitlin Clark leads Indiana with 18.5 points and 8.3 assists per game. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall.
The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.
Technical issues: Clark jaws with Vivians, picks up third technical foul of the season
Final: Storm 103, Fever 88
Indiana has lost three in a row and Seattle has won four straight.
NaLyssa Smith has 23 points and 10 rebounds, Caitlin Clark has 20 points with 9 assists, and Kelsey Mitchell 14 points. Indiana shoots 41.4% from the field, and Katie Lou Samuelson is its most effective 3-point shooter (4-of-6) and scores 12. Aliyah Boston has 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Seattle scores at will in the third quarter to break the game open. Jewell Loyd leads five Storm players in double figures with 22 points.
Indiana has allowed at least 80 points in 8 of its 9 games, 90+ in 5 games and 100+ in 2.
The Fever host the Chicago Sky – who feature rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso – on Saturday afternoon.
How much does Caitlin Clark score tonight?
Caitlin Clark has 20 points (6-of-17 from the field, 3-of-8 3-pointers, 5-of-5 free throws), with 9 assists, 3 rebounds, 7 turnovers and 1 blocked shot.
2:55 left 4Q: Storm 94, Fever 78
Indiana scores 11 in a row, capped by an Aliyah Boston 3-pointer. Timeout, Seattle. Boston has 9 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists.
6:05 left 4Q: Storm 91, Fever 67
Katie Lou Samuelson adds two more 3-pointers.
Aliyah Boston finds Katie Lou Samuelson for her third three of the night 👌 pic.twitter.com/GFBdTEJK9K
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 31, 2024
End 3Q: Storm 81, Fever 59
Indiana's Katie Lou Samuelson hits a couple of 3s in the closing minutes of the quarter.
1:14 left 3Q: Storm 77, Fever 53
Seattle leads the quarter 30-12 and is up to 57.7% shooting for the game.
Fever coach Christie Sides picks up a technical foul with 2:28 left for arguing what she believes is a foul against Caitlin Clark.
2:50 left 3Q: Storm 70, Fever 52
Caitlin Clark is 3-of-7 on 3-pointers for 15 points, but the Fever can't gain on the Storm. Jewell Loyd has 20 points and Nneka Ogwumike has 17 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists for Seattle.
Caitlin Clark with the long pass to Kelsey Mitchell for the fastbreak bucket 💨 pic.twitter.com/qmMEhCmyYI
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 31, 2024
7:40 left 3Q: Storm 56, Fever 43
Seattle has a 9-2 run. Timeout, Indiana.
Halftime: Storm 47, Fever 41
NaLyssa Smith has 15 points, Caitlin Clark 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 for the Fever. Aliyah Boston has 2 points but 8 rebounds.
Skylar Diggins-Smith has 14 to lead Seattle and Jewell Loyd has 13.
Seattle is shooting 54.1% from the field and Indiana 41%.
4:00 left 2Q: Storm 39, Fever 30
Caitlin Clark hits a 3, and she and Victoria Vivians discuss it afterward. Both pick up technical fouls. Clark has 3 so far this season; 7 earn a player a 1-game suspension.
Caitlin Clark lightin' it up from behind the arc in the 2Q 🔥
📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/ji5wWk86F4
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024
6:17 left 2Q: Storm 32, Fever 25
Both teams go cold.
Caitlin Clark hits a right wing 3 with 9:09 left.
Caitlin Clark knocks down her first three of the night 😏 pic.twitter.com/ucpGlzQfwU
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024
End 1Q: Storm 27, Fever 20
NaLyssa Smith has 10 points and Kelsey Mitchell 8 to lead the Fever, who are 38.1% from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.
Caitlin Clark threads the needle for an easy NaLyssa Smith layup 🪡 pic.twitter.com/gMaUtwmw8I
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024
Jewell Loyd has 11 for Seattle (64.7% from the field, 2-of-3 3s).
3:34 left 1Q: Storm 17, Fever 12
Caitlin Clark's layup prompts a Seattle timeout. The Storm had led by 9.
Caitlin Clark loses her defenders with a tuff hezi 🤝
📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/BX9hqHRExF
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024
NaLyssa Smith's putback breaks a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought.
MEET ME AT THE RIM 🤧
Kelsey Mitchell blows by her defenders for the quick 2
📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/OTYudyFu2f
— WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024
5:48 left 1Q: Storm 12, Fever 4
Seattle hits consecutive 3-pointers (Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike) on the way to a 10-0 run. Timeout, Indiana.
NaLyssa Smith scores Indiana's first 4 points.
NaLyssa Smith off the glass for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/49Uq9ByfBD
— Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024
Fever vs. Storm starting lineups
Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.
Storm: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victoria Vivians, Ezi Magbegor, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd.
Indiana Fever injuries
The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks. Erica Wheeler (personal) is out on Thursday.
Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date
7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm
TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 3, Fri.
at Dallas^
May 9, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta^
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
