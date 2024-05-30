LIVE: Caitlin Clark gets technical foul as Fever play Storm

The Indiana Fever (1-7) are trying to snap a two-game skid as they host the Seattle Storm (4-3).

Caitlin Clark leads Indiana with 18.5 points and 8.3 assists per game. Kelsey Mitchell has averaged 16.6 points per game since returning to the starting lineup, and Aliyah Boston averages 11 per game overall.

The Storm are riding a three-game winning streak, the first of those an 85-83 victory over the Fever last week. Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm with averages of 21.3 points and 8.3 rebounds. Jewell Loyd, who torched the Fever with 32 points, adds 19.5 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

Halftime: Storm 47, Fever 41

NaLyssa Smith has 15 points, Caitlin Clark 12 and Kelsey Mitchell 10 for the Fever. Aliyah Boston has 2 points but 8 rebounds.

Skylar Diggins-Smith has 14 to lead Seattle and Jewell Loyd has 13.

Seattle is shooting 54.1% from the field and Indiana 41%.

4:00 left 2Q: Storm 39, Fever 30

Caitlin Clark hits a 3, and she and Victoria Vivians discuss it afterward. Both pick up technical fouls. Clark has 3 so far this season; 7 earn a player a 1-game suspension.

Caitlin Clark lightin' it up from behind the arc in the 2Q 🔥



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/ji5wWk86F4 — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

6:17 left 2Q: Storm 32, Fever 25

Both teams go cold.

Caitlin Clark hits a right wing 3 with 9:09 left.

Caitlin Clark knocks down her first three of the night 😏 pic.twitter.com/ucpGlzQfwU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

End 1Q: Storm 27, Fever 20

NaLyssa Smith has 10 points and Kelsey Mitchell 8 to lead the Fever, who are 38.1% from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark threads the needle for an easy NaLyssa Smith layup 🪡 pic.twitter.com/gMaUtwmw8I — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

Jewell Loyd has 11 for Seattle (64.7% from the field, 2-of-3 3s).

3:34 left 1Q: Storm 17, Fever 12

Caitlin Clark's layup prompts a Seattle timeout. The Storm had led by 9.

Caitlin Clark loses her defenders with a tuff hezi 🤝



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/BX9hqHRExF — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

NaLyssa Smith's putback breaks a 3 1/2-minute scoring drought.

MEET ME AT THE RIM 🤧



Kelsey Mitchell blows by her defenders for the quick 2



📺 SEA-IND on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/OTYudyFu2f — WNBA (@WNBA) May 30, 2024

5:48 left 1Q: Storm 12, Fever 4

Seattle hits consecutive 3-pointers (Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike) on the way to a 10-0 run. Timeout, Indiana.

NaLyssa Smith scores Indiana's first 4 points.

NaLyssa Smith off the glass for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/49Uq9ByfBD — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 30, 2024

Fever vs. Storm starting lineups

Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston.

Storm: Skylar Diggins-Smith, Victoria Vivians, Ezi Magbegor, Nneka Ogwumike, Jewell Loyd.

Indiana Fever injuries

The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot) for at least two weeks. Erica Wheeler (personal) is out on Thursday.

Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm start time, date

7 p.m. ET Thursday, May 30, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm

TV: Prime, WTHR-13 in Indianapolis

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever

Averages through May 28 (8 games): 18.5 points, 8.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 31.3% 3-pointers

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts and hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET; ^-preseason.

*-Commissioner's Cup games

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark vs Seattle Storm score updates, highlight