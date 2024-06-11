Recap: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever starters benched in loss to Connecticut Sun
The Indiana Fever (3-9) go for a second straight win as they conclude a three-game trip against the Connecticut Sun.
Caitlin Clark tied her season high with 30 points in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics. She also had 8 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. She leads the Fever in scoring (16.8) and assists (6.3), helped by Kelsey Mitchell (15.2 points), NaLyssa Smith (11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds) and Aliyah Boston (10.3 points, 6.6 rebounds).
The Sun (9-1) own the WNBA's best record and have two wins over the Fever. DeWanna Bonner leads Connecticut (18.8 points), backed by Brionna Jones (13.3) and Alyssa Thomas (12.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 8.6 assists).
Chloe Peterson is the best Fever follow, and we will have updates and highlights. Please remember to refresh.
Final: Sun 89, Fever 72
Indiana (3-10) is 0-3 vs. Connecticut (10-1) this season.
Four Indiana starters stay on the bench from the middle of the third quarter on. Aliyah Boston plays more, and finishes with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists.
Lexie Hull (10 points), Erica Wheeler (9), Katie Lou Samuelson (6) and Grace Berger (3) get more minutes.
DiJonai Carrington has 14 of her 22 points before halftime. DeWanna Bonner scores 15 of her 17 points in the first half. Alyssa Thomas has 7 points, 18 rebounds and 7 assists. Tyasha Harris (Heritage Christian) has 11 points and 4 assists.
The Fever host Atlanta on Thursday night.
Who many points did Caitlin Clark score?
Caitlin Clark scores 10 points in 22 minutes, hitting 3-of-8 shots, 2-of-5 3-pointers, and 2-of-2 free throws. He also has 2 assists and 3 turnovers.
4:56 left 4Q: Sun 85, Fever 65
Indiana's Grace Berger hobbles off the court. Rookie Celeste Taylor gets playing time. Aliyah Boston has 14 points and 12 rebounds.
End 3Q: Sun 80, Fever 56
Five Sun players are in double figures. Still only Caitlin Clark for Indiana (10 points).
3:54 left 3Q: Sun 69, Fever 45
The Fever go deeper into the bench, with Lexie Hull, Grace Berger and Katie Lou Samuelson on the court, Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith off.
Aliyah Boston with the emphatic block ❌ pic.twitter.com/k3E7V1jTRQ
8:03 left 3Q: Sun 61, Fever 37
A couple of silly Fever turnovers lead to easy Sun points. Timeout, Indiana.
let's talk about a POWER 👏 COUPLE 👏#BringTheHeat pic.twitter.com/uK3dVOsHuJ
Halftime: Sun 55, Fever 35
Caitlin Clark leads Indiana with 10 points and Kelsey Mitchell has 7. DeWanna Bonner has 15 and DiJonai Carrington 14 for Connecticut.
The Sun are shooting 61.3% from the field (15 assists on 19 baskets) and owns a 18-9 rebounding edge.
2:43 left 2Q: Sun 44, Fever 31
Caitlin Clark hits her second 3-pointer then adds a pair of free throws for 10 points.
The Sun are 6-of-8 on 3-pointers, the Fever 5-of-10.
BR33ZY#BringTheHeat // @_bjones18 pic.twitter.com/yMnM9JfKrs
splash 💦
Kelsey Mitchell for three. pic.twitter.com/AHWyeJzV8E
5:47 left 2Q: Sun 35, Fever 23
The Sun's DeWanna Bonner has 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, 3-of-3 from 3-point range.
Indiana has a 4-0 rebounding edge in the opening minutes of the quarter. Lexie Hull has 5 points off the bench.
Perfect delivery to Lexie Hull on the cut 👌
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/31340vILpi
End 1Q: Sun 26, Fever 15
Connecticut is shooting 64.3% from the field and owns a 12-2 rebounding edge. The Sun's Tyasha Harris, a Heritage Christian High School alum, has 5 points.
The Fever are 3-of-6 from 3-point range but 37.5% overall.
NaLyssa Smith's extra pass finds Lexie Hull for the corner three🎯 pic.twitter.com/zqV5eIxeHr
4:53 left 1Q: Sun 13, Fever 10
The Fever go 3 ½ minutes without scoring before Caitlin Clark's 3 with 5:08 to go. She has 5 points.
Kristy Wallace finds Caitlin Clark in transition for the rhythm three 🙌
WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by @coinbase | League Pass pic.twitter.com/gEju4pCG0W
DeWanna Bonner scores Connecticut's first 8 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
back to back to back buckets for DB! we can't keep up! pic.twitter.com/uool0Pxbuk
Caitlin Clark assists Kristy Wallace's 3 for the game's first basket.
Kristy Wallace scored her 500th career point with this bucket! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O5aLyDUWFW
Fever vs. Sun starting lineups
Fever: Kristy Wallace, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston
Sun: Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner, Tyasha Harris, Brionna Jones, Dijonai Carrington
Fever vs. Sun injury report
The Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle (foot).
It's been about two weeks since Temi Fagbenle suffered her foot injury, and Christie Sides said they're "looking forward to getting her back as soon as possible."
Says Fagbenle will be reevaluated sometime midweek.
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun start time, date
7 p.m. ET, June 10, 2024, at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
TV: NBA TV, WTHR
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
Caitlin Clark stats with the Indiana Fever
Averages through June 7 (12 games): 16.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 32.7% 3-pointers
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever starters benched in loss to Connecticut