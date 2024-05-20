LIVE: Caitlin Clark leaves game vs. Sun with ankle injury

The Indiana Fever return home to seek their first win over the season as the Connecticut Sun (2-0) visit. The Sun beat the Fever in the season opener. Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. NyLyssa Smith leads the Fever in rebounds (7.0).

Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have score updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.

Sign up: Subscribe to our Caitlin Clark Fever newsletter

Special edition: Exclusive 4-page special section featuring the Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark

5:29 left 2Q: Caitlin Clark leaves game with injury

She goes down after twisting her left ankle and heads to the locker room. The Fever trail 36-34 at the time. She returns to the bench a few minutes later.

Caitlin Clark suffered an apparent ankle injury.



Prayers up. 🙏



pic.twitter.com/ZcfNGHRGLh — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) May 20, 2024

5:44 left 2Q: Fever 34, Sun 34

NaLyssa Smith's and-1 on the Fever's first play in the second quarter gives them their first lead of the game. Smith has 8 points and 4 rebounds.

NaLyssa Smith knocks down the three 🏹 pic.twitter.com/hK5rjfRac8 — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 20, 2024

and-1‼️



NaLyssa Smith gets the bucket & the foul. pic.twitter.com/E1lGsnhHLs — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 20, 2024

End 1Q: Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever

Fever 26, Sun 26

The Fever corral some offensive rebounds (matching the Sun with 5) and play some defense to close their deficit. Seven Indiana players have scored, with Caitlin Clark leading with 8 and Kelsey Mitchell with 6.

Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas has 11 points and 6 rebounds.

What a 1Q for Alyssa Thomas 👏



11 PTS & 6 REB



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/FbQ9vhQyfq — WNBA (@WNBA) May 20, 2024

4:34 left 1Q: Sun 20, Fever 12

Caitlin Clark is 2-of-3 on 3-pointers, but the Fever can't stop the Sun, who are 9-of-16 from the field with 4 offensive rebounds.

Caitlin Clark from up top 👌 pic.twitter.com/cJx4yX2A3m — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) May 20, 2024

Caitlin Clark commits a foul 14 seconds in after DiJonai Carrington stole the ball and drove for a layup. Carrington had kicked the ball but it went uncalled.

Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun starting lineups

Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston

Sun: DiJonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut start time, date

7 p.m. ET Monday, May 20, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (FREE)

Get Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever jerseys, gear

Indiana Fever and Caitlin Clark jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, hats from Fanatics can be found here.

Tickets to see Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever

Tickets for Fever games are available here.

2024 Fever schedule

This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET

Date, day place, opponent Time, TV/results May 14, Tues. at Connecticut L, 92-71 May 16, Thurs. vs. New York L, 102-66 May 18, Sat. at New York L, 91-80 May 20, Mon. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., ESPN May 22, Wed. at Seattle 10 p.m., WTHR May 24, Fri. at Los Angeles 10 p.m., Ion May 25, Sat. at Las Vegas 9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR May 28, Tues. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., NBA TV May 30, Thurs. vs. Seattle 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR June 1, Sat. vs. Chicago* 1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 2, Sun. at New York* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 7, Fri. at Washington* 7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR June 10, Mon. at Connecticut* 7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR June 13, Thurs. vs. Atlanta* 7 p.m., WTHR June 16, Sun. vs. Chicago Noon, CBS June 19, Wed. vs. Washington 7 p.m., NBA TV June 21, Fri. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., Ion June 23, Sun. at Chicago 6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV June 27, Thurs. at Seattle 10 p.m., Prime, WALV June 30, Sun. at Phoenix 3 p.m., ESPN July 2, Tues. at Las Vegas 10 p.m., ESPN July 6, Sat. vs. New York 1 p.m., CBS July 10, Wed. vs. Washington Noon, NBA TV, WTHR July 12, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion July 14, Sun. at Minnesota 7 p.m., ESPN July 17, Wed. at Dallas 8 p.m., ESPN Aug. 16, Fri. vs. Phoenix 7:30 p.m., Ion Aug. 18, Sun. vs. Seattle 4 p.m., ABC Aug. 24, Sat. at Minnesota 8 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 26, Mon. at Atlanta 7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR Aug. 28, Wed. vs. Connecticut 7 p.m., NBA TV Aug. 30, Fri. at Chicago 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 1, Sun. at Dallas 4 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 4, Wed. vs. Los Angeles 7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV Sept. 6, Fri. vs. Minnesota 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 8, Sun. vs. Atlanta 4 p.m., WTHR Sept. 11, Wed. vs. Las Vegas 7 p.m., NBA TV Sept. 13, Fri. vs. Las Vegas 7:30 p.m., Ion Sept. 15, Sun. vs. Dallas 3 p.m., WALV Sept. 19, Thurs. at Washington 7 p.m., Prime, WTHR

*-Commissioner's Cup games

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Caitlin Clark, Fever vs Sun score updates, highlights in WNBA action