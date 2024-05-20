LIVE: Caitlin Clark leaves game vs. Sun with ankle injury
The Indiana Fever return home to seek their first win over the season as the Connecticut Sun (2-0) visit. The Sun beat the Fever in the season opener. Caitlin Clark averages a team-leading 17.0 points and 5.7 assists per game. NyLyssa Smith leads the Fever in rebounds (7.0).
Chloe Peterson is your best Fever follow, and we will have score updates and highlights here. Please remember to refresh.
5:29 left 2Q: Caitlin Clark leaves game with injury
She goes down after twisting her left ankle and heads to the locker room. The Fever trail 36-34 at the time. She returns to the bench a few minutes later.
5:44 left 2Q: Fever 34, Sun 34
NaLyssa Smith's and-1 on the Fever's first play in the second quarter gives them their first lead of the game. Smith has 8 points and 4 rebounds.
and-1‼️
End 1Q: Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever
Fever 26, Sun 26
The Fever corral some offensive rebounds (matching the Sun with 5) and play some defense to close their deficit. Seven Indiana players have scored, with Caitlin Clark leading with 8 and Kelsey Mitchell with 6.
Connecticut's Alyssa Thomas has 11 points and 6 rebounds.
4:34 left 1Q: Sun 20, Fever 12
Caitlin Clark is 2-of-3 on 3-pointers, but the Fever can't stop the Sun, who are 9-of-16 from the field with 4 offensive rebounds.
Caitlin Clark commits a foul 14 seconds in after DiJonai Carrington stole the ball and drove for a layup. Carrington had kicked the ball but it went uncalled.
Indiana Fever vs. Connecticut Sun starting lineups
Fever: Katie Lou Samuelson, Kelsey Mitchell, Caitlin Clark, NaLyssa Smith, Aliyah Boston
Sun: DiJonai Carrington, Brionna Jones, Alyssa Thomas, Tyasha Harris, DeWanna Bonner
Indiana Fever vs Connecticut start time, date
7 p.m. ET Monday, May 20, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
How to watch Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun
TV: ESPN
Streaming: Fubo (FREE)
2024 Fever schedule
This is the Indiana Fever 2024 schedule, with TV info; all times are ET
Date, day
place, opponent
Time, TV/results
May 14, Tues.
at Connecticut
May 16, Thurs.
vs. New York
May 18, Sat.
at New York
May 20, Mon.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN
May 22, Wed.
at Seattle
10 p.m., WTHR
May 24, Fri.
at Los Angeles
10 p.m., Ion
May 25, Sat.
at Las Vegas
9 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
May 28, Tues.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., NBA TV
May 30, Thurs.
vs. Seattle
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
June 1, Sat.
vs. Chicago*
1 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 2, Sun.
at New York*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 7, Fri.
at Washington*
7:30 p.m., Ion, WTHR
June 10, Mon.
at Connecticut*
7 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
June 13, Thurs.
vs. Atlanta*
7 p.m., WTHR
June 16, Sun.
vs. Chicago
Noon, CBS
June 19, Wed.
vs. Washington
7 p.m., NBA TV
June 21, Fri.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., Ion
June 23, Sun.
at Chicago
6 p.m., NBA TV, WALV
June 27, Thurs.
at Seattle
10 p.m., Prime, WALV
June 30, Sun.
at Phoenix
3 p.m., ESPN
July 2, Tues.
at Las Vegas
10 p.m., ESPN
July 6, Sat.
vs. New York
1 p.m., CBS
July 10, Wed.
vs. Washington
Noon, NBA TV, WTHR
July 12, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
July 14, Sun.
at Minnesota
7 p.m., ESPN
July 17, Wed.
at Dallas
8 p.m., ESPN
Aug. 16, Fri.
vs. Phoenix
7:30 p.m., Ion
Aug. 18, Sun.
vs. Seattle
4 p.m., ABC
Aug. 24, Sat.
at Minnesota
8 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 26, Mon.
at Atlanta
7:30 p.m., NBA TV, WTHR
Aug. 28, Wed.
vs. Connecticut
7 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 30, Fri.
at Chicago
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 1, Sun.
at Dallas
4 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 4, Wed.
vs. Los Angeles
7 p.m., CBS SN, WALV
Sept. 6, Fri.
vs. Minnesota
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 8, Sun.
vs. Atlanta
4 p.m., WTHR
Sept. 11, Wed.
vs. Las Vegas
7 p.m., NBA TV
Sept. 13, Fri.
vs. Las Vegas
7:30 p.m., Ion
Sept. 15, Sun.
vs. Dallas
3 p.m., WALV
Sept. 19, Thurs.
at Washington
7 p.m., Prime, WTHR
*-Commissioner's Cup games
