LIVE, Bundesliga: Freiburg hosts top four hopefuls Gladbach

Alassane Plea and Marcus Thuram bring red-hot form and top four hopes to Freiburg when Borussia Monchengladbach visits the Schwarzwald-Stadion on Friday for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Gladbach is ahead of fifth-place Bayer Leverkusen on goal differential and four points back of second-place Borussia Dortmund.

Freiburg is winless in four and staring down a tough run of fixtures while their Europa League hopes have taken a massive hit.

There were six goals between the sides in late November when Gladbach took all the points in a 4-2 win.

Below is the schedule for the Bundesliga game early on Friday and how you can watch live on TV in the USA and online and follow along via the link above.

Bundesliga how to watch

TV Channels : FS2

Stream Live : Via Fox Soccer

USMNT players to watch : Fabian Johnson, Gladbach (not on bench)

Kick off time: 2:30 p.m. ET — Freiburg v. Gladbach





TEAM NEWS 📋 No changes to the side that beat Union. We go again 🐎💚#GladToBeBach #SCFBMG pic.twitter.com/Dzh6rG823Q — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 5, 2020





