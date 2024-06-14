🔴 LIVE: Building up to tonight's EURO 2024 kick off

EURO 2024 is finally here with the opening game later this evening as hosts Germany take on Scotland. Here we'll bring you all the build-up on day one of the tournament.

2024-06-14T18:51:03Z

The EURO 2024 opening ceremony is underway.

Plenty of dancing to segments of different pop songs on the Allianz Arena pitch, and lots of pyrotechnics.

There even appear to be some dancers dressed as... footballs?

2024-06-14T18:45:44Z

There was speculation over his place heading into the tournament, but Manuel Neuer has kept the Germany no.1 shirt.

In doing so, he has set a new record. The Bayern no.1 is making his 35th start at a major tournament, surpassing compatriot Phillip Lahm.

He has a way to go to catch the record holder though, with Cristiano Ronaldo well out in front on 43 and likely to add to it this summer.

2024-06-14T18:39:55Z

In case you were curious, this is the "mascot" for EURO 2024.

It's a teddy bear, and his name is Albärt.

2024-06-14T18:29:01Z

30 minutes until the tournament kicks off, and the Tartan Army are already in place to watch their side.

They couldn't, could they?

2024-06-14T18:04:03Z

And the Scots have named their side too:

It looks like another back five for Steve Clarke's side, with plenty riding on Andy Robertson and Scott McTominay (yes, really) to provide the impetus in attack.

2024-06-14T17:54:35Z

With the minutes to kick off ticking down, Julian Nagelsmann has named his Germany starting XI.

As expected, Kai Havertz leads the line, flanked by the dangerous duo of Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz.

At the back, Scotland will be up against decorated duo Antonio Rudiger and Jonathan Tah.

Is the team good enough to secure three points? Let us know in the comments.

2024-06-14T17:46:03Z

We saw him among the fans earlier, and now Sir Alex Ferguson has sent his own message of support to the Scotland camp ahead of their game this evening.

💬 A message from Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of the opening match 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿#EURO2024 | #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/Czy1fxRSuO — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T17:19:03Z

You can tell it's the first day of the summer transfer window with a host of deals being done already.

The latest comes from the Premier League, where Adam Lallana has re-joined newcomers Southampton. You can read all about it here.

2024-06-14T16:56:55Z

Speaking of Italy, Luciano Spalletti cleared up some confusion earlier amid reports he banned the squad from playing video games at the tournament.

It turned out to be the exact opposite, as the veteran coach went on to explain.

2024-06-14T16:44:39Z

Germany and Scotland may be taking the top billing tonight but Spain will be leading the way in Saturday's fixtures.

Luis de la Fuente's side take on Croatia in their opening Group B encounter at the Olympiastadion and already look in fine form.

But one player is an early doubt for the two-time champions for their clash with Zlatko Dalić's side and follow-up against Italy. You can read all about it here.

2024-06-14T16:36:02Z

It's a massive night for both sides, but it feels like a particularly big night for Kai Havertz.

In March, he was playing at left-back for Germany. Now, he is leading the line after a massive upturn in form with Arsenal.

He has 16 goals for his country in 46 outings, but with Niklas Füllkrug among the Germany substitutes, a performance tonight could be key to keeping his place.

2024-06-14T16:23:34Z

In around two hours, the Scotland and Germany players will be heading through their pre-match rituals before kick off.

On the pitch, keep an eye out for Manuel Neuer: the Germany no.1 touches both posts before kick off, and again before the second half.

That's nothing compared to former teammate Mario Gomez though, who refused to change his shinpads from the age of 15 until he retired!

Want to read more on the weirdest and whackiest pre-match rituals? We've rounded them all up for you here, featuring Luis Suarez, Johan Cryuff and the French National team.

2024-06-14T16:08:11Z

Some more breaking news in the transfer world as PSG confirm the signing of Matvey Safonov from Russian side Krasnodar, who signs a contract until 2029.

His new rival, Gianluigi Donnarumma, will be in action for Italy over EURO 2024.

2024-06-14T15:44:23Z

A familiar face has been spotted in Munich....

EXCL Sir Alex Ferguson is in Munich! Posed for pics with members of the Tartan Army from Stonehaven area. Said he’s looking forward to the game. @MirrorFootball pic.twitter.com/q4kFkBkv4P — Andy Lines (@andylines) June 14, 2024

He never beat Bayern at the Allianz Arena during his managerial career, but will be hoping to be on the right end of things this evening.

2024-06-14T15:20:02Z

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was put up in front of the cameras earlier today, and had plenty of praise for captain and golden boot hopeful Harry Kane.

2024-06-14T15:02:16Z

Away from the EURO fever, a bit of breaking news to bring you.

Champions League runners up Borussia Dortmund have installed former BVB and Liverpool midfielder Nuri Şahin as their head coach, with the Turk signing a contract until 2027.

You can read his first words as new BVB boss here.

2024-06-14T14:56:40Z

They may be massive outsiders to win EURO 2024, but Scotland fans have not let that dampen their spirits.

Thousands of the Tartan Army have descended on Munich for the opening game, which sees Scotland playing their first major tournament on foreign soil in 26 years.

Safe to say, they are making the most of it as they look to make it past the group stages for the first time in their history.

2024-06-14T14:44:01Z

Although EURO 2024 has dominated much of the media since the end of the season, clubs have already been adding to their ranks.

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Bayern Munich are among those that have completed early deals.

Luckily, our friends at Squawka have rounded up the biggest deals to have been completed so far. You can read all about them here.

2024-06-14T14:28:26Z

Germany kick off the tournament this evening, but skipper İlkay Gündoğan has warned his team it will be no walk in the park.

“I expect a very uncomfortable game, I know many of their players from the Premier League. It’s an experienced team. They will be unpleasant to play against. We must not underestimate the Scots. I have respect for them, but if we reach our limits, I think we have a good chance of winning the game tomorrow”, he told the media.

You can read his full quotes here.

2024-06-14T14:17:04Z

Our stats guys have crunched the numbers and found out the most valuable squads at EURO 2024.

Which of these will put all that to the best use over the next month? Let us know in the comments.

Most valuable squads participating in EURO 2024 💰🏆 pic.twitter.com/plJaDMiTZn — OneFootball (@OneFootball) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T13:58:03Z

Portugal are a side that many are predicting could go far in this tournament and midfielder Vitinha believes, if they do, Cristiano Ronaldo will play a huge part.

2024-06-14T13:51:41Z

The Germany squad are officially on their way to Munich for the big kick off. We can't wait ...

2024-06-14T13:38:55Z

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been speaking to reporters this afternoon and confirmed that defender John Stones is fit for their opening game with Serbia on Sunday.

"He's one of the best centre-backs in the world" 👏



Jordan Pickford praises defender John Stones, who trained today ahead of the match against Serbia. pic.twitter.com/944riKYiWY — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T13:29:23Z

VAR is going to be in use at EURO 2024 but here's a nice explainer as to how UEFA plan to implement the technology properly.

2024-06-14T13:23:43Z

The West Ham boys have given their thoughts on who is going to win EURO 2024 ...

Who will win Euro 2024? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GrBWpJR2QK — West Ham United (@WestHam) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T13:05:40Z

This is likely to be Olivier Giroud's last chance for glory with France but the former Milan and Arsenal man wouldn't change a thing

2024-06-14T12:59:33Z

A small update from the England camp as the PA agency reveals that Kyle Walker has been named as vice-captain for the tournament.

2024-06-14T12:48:48Z

Italy captain Gianluigi Donnarumma has been speaking to the press ahead of the Azzurri's game with Albania. Here's what he had to say:

"It’s definitely our most intriguing challenge. We have a difficult group, and there will be margins for error in tomorrow’s game. They are fast and have quality, they play well and therefore we can’t afford to play at 70 or 80% tomorrow, it has to be 100%.

"Then, we’ll take it game to game, but tomorrow’s will be very important for us to take a step forward in the group.

“(They’re) Quick and fast. We’ve seen some of their clips and they have some very strong individuals. We have to be careful not to overstretch ourselves, they are good on the counter attack. We need to stay united and be very compact as a team. The match can be won on the spot, in the first minute or in the last.”

2024-06-14T12:34:47Z

What are the five best opening games in EURO history? Let Football Faithful tell us here.

2024-06-14T12:15:20Z

The Dutch are going under the radar coming into this tournament but this brilliant video from the national team has showed how the Oranje are prepping for the Euros.

And who won the last time this tournament was played in Germany? The Netherlands, of course.

2024-06-14T12:13:14Z

Scotland's Andy Robertson has spoken to the press about the Tartan Army's mentality coming into this Euros.

"There's no real pressure on us, no real expectation!"



Andy Robertson on Scotland's attitude going into Euro 2024 🏆 pic.twitter.com/3wX3zKyM6S — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T12:02:05Z

If we get goals ever half as good as these from Julian Nagelsmann's side, we're going to be in for a good tournament.

Every Germany goal as they hosted #FIFAWorldCup 2006! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/38akFHFNak — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T11:46:29Z

Once you've read Dan's Group A preview, let us know in the comments who you think will make it though to the last 16 and, crucially, in what order ...

2024-06-14T11:45:51Z

We've already given you a preview of tonight's match but how about one for the whole of Group A. Our esteemed colleague, Dan Burke, has the lowdown on a fascinating quartet. Click here.

2024-06-14T11:37:41Z

What rule changes can we expect at EURO 2024? Let's find out here ...

2024-06-14T11:33:17Z

One year ago today, Jude Bellingham joined Real Madrid. The Englishman has enjoyed a stunning 12 months but can he top it off with a EURO 2024 winners medal?

2024-06-14T11:18:40Z

It looks as if Trent Alexander-Arnold will start in midfield when England face Serbia on Sunday. The Liverpool man's new role is a show of Gareth Southgate's new flexibility, which you can read about in a great piece here.

2024-06-14T11:03:42Z

Germany are in an interesting place ahead of their home tournament with so many brilliant players but still so many questions. What three things should we look out for with Julian Nagelsmann's side though? Find out right here.

2024-06-14T10:49:26Z

Despite reports earlier that Kylian Mbappé had missed France training this morning, fellow striker Olivier Giroud has told reporters that the new Real Madrid man "will be ready" for their opener against Austria on Monday.

2024-06-14T10:27:56Z

Here's a wee taste of the atmosphere in Munich amongst the reported 200,000 Scotland fans ...

Quiet one in Munich… pic.twitter.com/8eqw39r1rM — Seán McGill (@seanmcgill8) June 13, 2024

2024-06-14T10:23:02Z

The OneFootball Club is live! You can learn all about this exciting new part of the app right here ..

Be the First. Be the Future.



Join 300,000+ fans in the OneFootball Club alpha.



Get ready to claim your .football ID (launching soon) and unlock the power of football fandom.



Excitement is building – join the waitlist now!https://t.co/53mlQmaml9 pic.twitter.com/T2KEzeKksR — OneFootball Club (@ofc_the_club) June 14, 2024

2024-06-14T10:14:03Z

Scotland legend and all round good egg, Pat Nevin, has given his thoughts on tonight's game ...

2024-06-14T10:13:22Z

Some breaking news from the French camp as it's been reported that both Kylian Mbappé and Kingsley Coman have missed training this morning. Didier Deschamps' side kick off their tournament on Monday against Austria.

2024-06-14T09:32:44Z

Our friends at the Football Faithful have written up this brilliant preview of tonight's game. For everything you need to know about the match, click here.

2024-06-14T09:14:29Z

For all you Scotland fans out there, if this doesn't get you going I don't know what will!

2024-06-14T09:03:20Z

Now let us know your predictions in the comments below. We want to know your: Player of the Tournament; Surprise; Golden Boot; Dark Horse and Winner ...

2024-06-14T09:02:25Z

Our writers' have given their predictions for the tournament, which you can read here.

2024-06-14T08:59:08Z

The wait is over. EURO 2024 is finally here with the first match taking place in Munich exactly 10 hours from now. Between now and then though, make sure you're here as we'll be providing all the build up ahead of kick off at the Allianz Arena.