🔴 LIVE: All the build-up as Groups C and D reach their end

🔴 LIVE: All the build-up as Groups C and D reach their end

What a day we have in store as Groups C and D reach their climax! Keep up to date with all the build-up ahead of four crunch clahses.

2024-06-25T08:51:36Z

England have been desperate so far and now face a tournament-defining game against Slovenia. The Independent takes up the story of this massive game in Köln.

2024-06-25T08:42:16Z

A really lovely moment from last night where an Italian journalist thanked Luka Modrić for his years of brilliance ...

2024-06-25T08:31:54Z

Are you in dire need of a quick breakdown of what to expect later on today? Well, you're in luck ...

2024-06-25T08:27:27Z

Welcome everyone to what could well be the most exciting day of EURO 2024 yet. Can Slovenia stun England? Will France struggle against Poland? Are Austria ready to confirm their Dark Horse status? We'll find all this out, and more, later today.