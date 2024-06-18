🔴 LIVE: All the build-up as Group F sides make EURO bow

Group F sides are set to make their EURO start later on Tuesday with Türkiye facing Georgia and Portugal taking on Czech Republic. Follow all the build-up here.

2024-06-18T10:43:13Z

For more on Portugal and Ronaldo's dream international ending, read this great piece from the Evening Standard here.

2024-06-18T10:28:57Z

Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has been giving his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's inclusion at this summer's tournament ...

He may be 39 years old, but Cristiano Ronaldo is still worthy of a spot in Portugal's squad, says Roberto Martinez 💪#BBCEuros #Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/DAUTfOB0LC — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 18, 2024

2024-06-18T10:05:24Z

Want a more detailed preview of the four teams kicking off their EURO 2024 campaigns today? Well you're in luck. Our colleague Padraig Whelan has put together this incisive piece.

2024-06-18T09:55:51Z

A report from France channel Canal Plus has claimed that Kylian Mbappé is OUT of Les Blues game with Netherlands on Friday but will play the rest of EURO 2024 with a mask.

🚨🚨 INFO CANAL+ 🚨🚨



Kylian Mbappé est forfait pour le match face aux Pays-Bas !



Il portera un masque pour le reste de la compétition, la cicatrisation de sa blessure et l’enjeu sportif dicteront un potentiel retour face à la Pologne 🙏 pic.twitter.com/OYtzBvOudo — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) June 18, 2024

2024-06-18T09:43:18Z

Germany could book their place in the last 16 tomorrow with a win over Hungary. But Manuel Neuer isn't taking anything for granted ...

2024-06-18T09:31:58Z

Croatia have confirmed that midfielder Nikola Vlasic has been forced to withdraw from the tournament with a muscle injury. Terrible news for them.

2024-06-18T09:20:48Z

Arda Güler could be one of the breakout stars of this tournament and this lovely video on the Real Madrid man's socials shows his rise ...

2024-06-18T09:08:43Z

Kylian Mbappé's broken nose has been dominating the headlines and France boss Didier Deschamps has had his say on the striker's injury ...

2024-06-18T09:00:10Z

What is there to look forward to on day five of EURO 2024? Let's find out here.

2024-06-18T08:59:46Z

Hello one and all, and welcome once again to our live blog building up to today's EURO 2024 games. There's only two matches (boooooo) but they should be two absolute corkers.