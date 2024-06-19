🔴 LIVE: All the build-up on day six of EURO 2024

The second round of EURO 2024 group matches kicks off today with a trio of matches that could well decide who's into the last 16 and who's not. You can follow all the build-up right here.

2024-06-19T10:05:55Z

It's been a pretty incredible 12 months for Arda Güler ...

2024-06-19T09:43:28Z

After Arda Güler's performance for Türkiye on Tuesday, is Real Madrid's secret now out? The Independent tell us more.

2024-06-19T09:32:46Z

A word from on-the-ground England reporter Henry Winter who confirms that only Luke Shaw is missing from Three Lions training on Wednesday ...

25 players due out at #ENG training this morning with Luke Shaw “continuing an individualised programme elsewhere”, says FA. #EURo2024 — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 19, 2024

2024-06-19T09:12:28Z

2024-06-19T08:55:50Z

France boss Didier Deschamps has been speaking to L'Equipe this morning about Kylian Mbappé's broken nose, revealing: "“Even if it won’t happen immediately, he should have an operation [on the nose].”

2024-06-19T08:45:28Z

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't at his best last night but Bruno Fernandes believes the veteran attacker can still be a vital cog in Portugal's wheel ...

2024-06-19T08:37:20Z

2024-06-19T08:28:36Z

2024-06-19T08:27:29Z

Welcome, one and all, to another day of EURO 2024 action. The first round of group games were sensational and the second set look like being classics too. Today we've got: Croatia vs Albania; Germany vs Hungary and Scotland vs Switzerland!