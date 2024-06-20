🔴 LIVE: All the build-up on day seven of EURO 2024

The big games keep coming as EURO 2024's group stage hits the midway point. You can follow all the build-up right here.

2024-06-20T10:04:20Z

We're halfway through the group stage and there has already been no shortage of funny and memorable moments. Here's a few of our favourites so far.

2024-06-20T09:48:16Z

Harry Kane will be hoping to have a better outing for England tonight than against Slovenia but the captain looked in fine form during training, where he produced this tidy finish.

2024-06-20T09:35:21Z

Hosts Germany may have booked their place in the knockout stage with last night's 2-0 win over Hungary but Niclas Füllkrug had to take on the role of a VAR referee post-match.

2024-06-20T09:16:24Z

2024-06-20T09:05:21Z

2024-06-20T08:45:58Z

2024-06-20T08:36:38Z

2024-06-20T08:30:04Z

2024-06-20T08:26:34Z

Hello once again and welcome to our live blog ahead of another day of EURO 2024 action. We've got another three games to enjoy and what a set of games they are!