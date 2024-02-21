Live: Bradley Braves at Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference game

SPRINGFIELD, MO. — The Bradley Braves meet the Missouri State Bears in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Great Southern Bank Arena and to stream on ESPN+.

Bradley (18-9, 10-6) is coming off a 74-63 loss to Northern Iowa. The Braves are in third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind Indiana State and Drake. Missouri State (16-12, 7-9) has lost three of four, and is coming off an 82-74 win over Valparaiso.

The Braves won the first meeting this season, 86-60, on Jan. 6 in Peoria, part of BU's incredible January during which it went 8-1 and had one of the best months in college basketball.

Follow along here for live updates from the game:

More Bradley Braves basketball stories

The MVC race: A look at the Missouri Valley Conference basketball race and Bradley's place in it

'It's incredible': Bradley Braves reward walk-ons with basketball scholarships for rest of season

BU merch: How Obvious Shirts ended up on merch stands at Bradley basketball games

Tiny Toulon to the Bradley hilltop: Remembering all-American basketball player Paul Unruh

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Bradley basketball score updates vs. Missouri State in Missouri Valley