Live: Bradley Braves face rematch at Northern Iowa in MVC game

CEDAR FALLS, IOWA — The Bradley Braves meet the Northern Iowa Panthers in a Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at McLeod Center and to air on ESPN2.

Bradley (18-8, 10-5) is coming off a 85-73 victory against Illinois-Chicago. The Braves are third place in the Missouri Valley Conference behind No. 23 Indiana State and Drake. UNI (14-12, 8-7) headed into the weekend in a four-way tie for fourth place.

The Braves won the first meeting this season, 85-69, on Jan. 31 in Peoria, part of BU's incredible January during which it went 8-1 and had one of the best months in college basketball.

