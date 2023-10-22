Live box score: UND at Northern Iowa, 4 p.m. kick off

Oct. 21—CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. — UND and Northern Iowa face off in a Missouri Valley Football Conference matchup in the UNI-Dome at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Recaps of scoring plays, as well as available videos, will be posted below.

UNI 7, UND 0, 6:00 left: After a Tommy Schuster fumble on UND's first drive, UNI marches on its second drive. The drive ends with a 14-yard run by Amauri Pesek-Hickson.

UNI 10, UND 0, 11:40 left: A long UNI drive finally ends when the Hawks defense converges for a sack on Theo Day on third-and-long. Matthew Cook drills 30-yard field goal.

UNI 17, UND 0, 3:40 left: Theo Day goes deep for Sergio Morancy and hits the deep ball in stride over the defense of Malachi Buckner.

UNI 24, UND 0, 9:06 left: The Panthers start the second half looking much like the first half. On second-and-goal from the 2, Theo Day hits Brady McCullough on play-action wide open in the back of the end zone.

UNI 27, UND 0: Cook kicks short field goal.