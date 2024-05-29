Bobby Finke, UF teammates look to make splash at Olympic swim trials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bobby Finke and Andrew Taylor share more in common than being on the same collegiate swim team and hailing from the Tampa Bay area — both men are competing to head to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Finke, a Tampa native, is a two-time gold medalist. He brought home gold in the 800 free and in the 1500 free during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He’s also a member of the University of Florida Men’s Swim team — same as Taylor.

Taylor, from Clearwater, is a freshman at UF and has not yet made the Olympic games, despite being an Olympic Trial Qualifier prior to college.

On Wednesday Finke and Taylor joined WFLA Now host J.B. Biunno and three-time Olympic gold medalist Brooke Bennett to discuss their roads to Paris.

Andrew Taylor (left) and Bobby Finke (right)

3x Olympian medalist Brooke Bennett with Andrew Taylor

Bobby Finke reacts at the medal ceremony for the men’s 1500 freestyle during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

In a few weeks, Finke and Taylor will participate in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, where hundreds of thousands will attend the nine-day Olympic qualifying meet.

The home of the Indianapolis Colts will be transformed into three temporary pools: two 50-meter, and one 25-meter.

UF teammate, Olympic medalist, and Sarasota native Emma Weyant will also look to make a splash at trials. The swimmer is no stranger to the Olympics as she claimed the silver medal in the 400-meter individual medley in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.

