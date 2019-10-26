Live blog: Week 9 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

There are also three marquee matchups between ranked opponents. starting with No. 13 Wisconsin — looking to rebound from last week’s stunning loss — visiting No. 3 Ohio State. Later in the day, No. 9 Auburn visits No. 2 LSU, where the last three games in the series have been decided by a total of 10 points. In prime time, No. 8 Notre Dame travels to No. 19 Michigan as it hopes to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.

Get updates on all the Top 25 action — as well as highlights, news and notes from throughout the country — below.

Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma are in a tussle with Kansas State. (Getty Images)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Top 25

Kansas State 41, No. 5 Oklahoma 23

The Sooners are officially on upset alert.

Kansas State extended its 24-23 halftime lead on a 37-yard field goal from Blake Lynch early in the third quarter. Then, after OU’s first punt of the day was shanked, Kansas State (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) marched 46 yards on four plays — capped by a 3-yard TD run from QB Skylar Thompson — to open up a 34-23 lead.

Oklahoma’s T.J. Pledger then fumbled the ensuing kickoff, which led to Thompson’s fourth TD run of the game for a 41-23 lead with 5:34 left in the third quarter.

You wouldn’t have seen this coming from how the game began. Oklahoma led 10-0 after a tough 10-yard TD run from Jalen Hurts that was set up on a 70-yard trick pass play from Hurts to Nick Basquine.

Would you call this Oklahoma play a wide receiver screen flea flicker? pic.twitter.com/ojzcvtopEj — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 26, 2019

Story continues

Jalen Hurts will not be stopped 😤pic.twitter.com/dPIBmhPaMj — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2019

But Kansas State has stormed back on two TD runs from Thompson — the second one 23 second before halftime to give K-State a 24-20 lead.

Trick play gone wrong for OU 😬pic.twitter.com/hepeYqsZWK — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2019

Gabe Brkic kicked his third field goal of the first half — a 50-yarder — just before halftime to make it 24-23 at the break.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 3 Ohio State 31, No. 13 Wisconsin 7

A special teams play helped Wisconsin get on the board, but the good feelings didn’t last.

A partially blocked punt early in the third quarter gave the Badgers (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) the ball at the Buckeyes’ 30-yard line. On third-and-6, QB Jack Coan hit A.J. Taylor with a 26-yard scoring strike to make it a 10-7 game.

But Ohio State came right back and scored on a 75-yard eight-play drive, capped by a 10-yard TD run from QB Justin Fields, then added two TD runs from J.K. Dobbins as the Buckeyes have taken control.

The first half was a defensive battle.

After a scoreless first quarter, Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) got on the board first on a 49-yard field goal from Blake Haubeil with 6:52 left in the first half. It was a 12-play, 41-yard scoring drive.

The Buckeyes went on a much longer march to increase their lead to double digits. Starting at their own 15, they went eight plays and 85 yards — culminating with a 27-yard TD pass from Fields to Chris Olave — for a 10-0 halftime lead.

Ohio State owned halftime, too!

That's it. All other halftime shows are canceled. This is the best of all time. pic.twitter.com/6eJsrRSXo9 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 26, 2019

Click here for the box score and more

No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0

The Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten) struck first on a 50-yard TD pass from Nate Stanley to Tyrone Tracy Jr. for the early lead over the Wildcats (1-5, 0-4). They added two field goals from Keith Duncan early in the second quarter and a third-quarter TD run from Mekhi Sargent.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 21 Appalachian State 23, South Alabama 0

The Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt), one of two undefeated Group of 5 teams, got on the board first against the Jaguars (1-6, 0-3) on a 19-yard TD pass from Zac Thomas to Thomas Hennigan. They have three field goals and a Marcus Williams Jr. TD run.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 9 Auburn at No. 2 LSU, 3:30 p.m. ET

LSU’s Cole Tracy kicked a field goal as time expired for a 22-21 win at Auburn (6-1, 3-1 SEC) last year — just the third time in the past 19 meetings that the road team has won the game. LSU (7-0, 3-0) looks for its third-straight win in the series.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) have lost two straight to the Spartans (4-3, 2-2) — on a last-second field goal in 2017 and a late TD in 2018.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 15 Texas at TCU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Longhorns (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) — who eked out a 50-48 victory over Kansas last week — need their defense to step up against the Horned Frogs (3-3, 1-2).

Click here for the box score and more

Maryland at No. 17 Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gophers (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) haven’t been 8-0 since 1941 — their national championship season. They look to stay in the Big Ten title game hunt with a victory over the Terrapins (3-4, 1-3).

Click here for the box score and more

Oklahoma State at No. 23 Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) have recorded three-straight double-digit wins behind sophomore QB Brock Purdy, whom the Cowboys (4-3, 1-3) had trouble slowing down last season in a 48-42 loss.

Click here for the box score and more

Arkansas at No. 1 Alabama, 7 p.m. ET

Tua Tagovailoa is out, and Mac Jones is in for the Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 SEC), who are still 32-point favorites against the Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4).

Click here for the box score and more

Boston College at No. 4 Clemson, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (7-0, 5-0 ACC) look to extend the nation’s longest active winning streak to 23 games against the Eagles (4-3, 2-2), who rank sixth nationally in rushing at 278.3 yards per game.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Fighting Irish (5-1) and Wolverines (5-2) have been playing football against each other since 1887, but this is just their 45th meeting. There were no future scheduled games between the storied franchises after tonight.

But that changed on Saturday.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2 Pac-12) have won three of their past four games with the Bruins (2-5, 2-2) — the last three meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less.

Click here for the box score and more

Cal at No. 12 Utah, 10 p.m. ET

The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) have allowed a total 30 second-half points in seven games and look to keep it going against the Bears (4-3, 1-3), who have lost three straight.

Click here for the box score and more

Washington State at No. 11 Oregon, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) look to slow down QB Anthony Gordon and the Cougars (4-3, 1-3), who lead FBS in passing at 425.9 yards per game.

Click here for the box score and more

xx

Other highlights

Man, that’s cold!