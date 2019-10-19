Live blog: Week 8 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

There are three games Saturday featuring teams that are both in the Top 25 — No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah and No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State — but 10 ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents.

Could we see a few upsets? No. 3 Clemson, No. 5 Oklahoma, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 9 Florida are all in action early. Get the latest updates as well as news and more below.

Top 25

No. 9 Florida at South Carolina, noon ET

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC), who shocked then-No. 3 Georgia last week, look to win consecutive games against top-10 opponents for the first time in school history as they host the Gators (6-1, 3-1).

No. 3 Clemson at Louisville, noon ET

The Tigers (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are 5-0 in their brief history against the Cardinals (4-2, 2-1), who would love to spoil Clemson’s undefeated season in the Atlantic Division showdown.

West Virginia at No. 5 Oklahoma, noon ET

The Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) haven’t beaten the Sooners (6-0, 3-0) since they joined the Big 12, Austin Kendall returns to OU after transferring to WVU, but it could be a rude welcome against Jalen Hurts and Co.

No. 6 Wisconsin at Illinois, noon ET

The Badgers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) hit the road for the first time since their season opener as they face the Illini (2-4, 0-3).

No. 11 Auburn at Arkansas, noon ET

The Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) should have an easy time against the Razorbacks (2-4, 0-3), who are 4-14 since Chad Morris took over as coach at the start of the 2018 season.

Purdue at No. 23 Iowa, noon ET

The Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) look to bounce back against the Boilermakers (2-4, 1-2) after back-to-back losses to Michigan and Penn State.

No. 20 Minnesota at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gophers (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who are back in the Top 25 for the first time in five years, take their perfect record on the road in a matchup with the woeful Scarlet Knights (1-5, 0-4).

No. 12 Oregon at No. 25 Washington, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (5-1, 3-1 Pac-12) can all but put the Pac-12 North race to bed with a victory over the Huskies (5-2, 2-2).

No. 2 LSU at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (6-0, 2-0 SEC), who own the nation’s highest-scoring offense, face a potential trap game with the Bulldogs (3-3, 1-2) after they beat Florida last week and face No. 11 Auburn next week.

Temple at No. 19 SMU, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mustangs (6-0, 2-0 AAC) will try to go 7-0 for the first time since 1982, when Eric Dickerson and Craig James led the Pony Express to an 11-0-1 season. They face a tough test in the Owls (5-1, 2-0).

Tulsa at No. 21 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 AAC) will honor their 2009 team that finished the regular season undefeated when they take on the Golden Hurricane (2-4, 0-2).

Louisiana-Monroe at No. 24 Appalachian State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers (5-0, 2-0 Sun Belt) are hosting a game as a Top 25 team for the first time in school history. They hope to keep it going against the Warhawks (3-3, 2-0).

No. 18 Baylor at Oklahoma State, 4 p.m. ET

The Bears (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), coming off a double-OT victory over Texas Tech, face another challenge against the Cowboys (4-2, 1-2).

No. 22 Missouri at Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ET

The Tigers (5-1, 2-0 SEC) haven’t lost since their season-opening shocker at Wyoming and they could match their longest winning streak since 2017 with a victory over the Commodores (1-5, 0-3).

Kentucky at No. 10 Georgia, 6 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-1 SEC) dropped seven spots after last week’s loss against South Carolina, while the Wildcats (3-3, 1-3) are coming off a victory over Arkansas.

No. 17 Arizona State at No. 13 Utah, 6 p.m. ET

Defenses take center stage as the Sun Devils (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) and Utes (5-1, 2-1) meet in a key Pac-12 South showdown.

Kansas at No. 15 Texas, 7 p.m. ET

The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) may not have a shot at the College Football Playoff, but they are in the hunt for a Big 12 title. They’ll need to beat the Les Miles-led Jayhawks (2-4, 0-3), though.

No. 16 Michigan at No. 7 Penn State, 7:30 p.m. ET

QB Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) could have a tough time getting on track in the Big Ten East showdown with the Wolverines (5-1, 3-1), who are ranked 14th in the nation on defense and ninth against the pass.

Tennessee at No. 1 Alabama, 9 p.m. ET

The Crimson Tide (6-0, 3-0 SEC) have won the past three meetings with the Volunteers (2-4, 1-2) by a combined score of 152-38. Tennessee’s last win over Alabama was in 2006.

No. 14 Boise State at BYU, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Broncos (6-0) may be without freshman QB standout Hank Bachmeier, who suffered a hip injury last week against Hawaii. That could give the Cougars (2-4) a boost.

Friday

No. 4 Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3

The Wildcats had a really rough time against the Buckeyes — they couldn’t even get the long snap right.

News and notes

Good time to sell Heisman

A Florida sports memorabilia collector is richer by more than half a million dollars after former Texas running back Ricky Williams’ 1998 Heisman Trophy was sold for $504,000 on Friday — a record amount.

