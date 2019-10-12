Live blog: Week 7 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports
Today could be the best day of the 2019 college football season — and you can get the updates here.
From Oklahoma-Texas in the Red River Rivalry early — to an SEC battle of unbeatens in Florida-LSU late — follow below to get the latest from the Top 25 as well as other highlights and news from around the country.
Top 25
No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas
Jalen Hurts and the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) face Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) at the Cotton Bowl. It’s a rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game and also could factor into the Heisman Trophy race.
Click here for the box score and more
South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia
The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) have lost to the lower-ranked Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) three times since 2010.
Click here for the box score and more
No. 16 Michigan at Illinois
The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hope to continue improving on offense against the Illini (2-3, 0-2), who have lost three straight.
Click here for the box score and more
No. 23 Memphis at Temple
The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 AAC), who needed a second-half push to beat Navy and were only up six late last week against Louisiana-Monroe, could be ripe for an upset against the Owls (4-1, 1-0).
Click here for the box score and more
No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) get a second chance at a No. 1 team after losing to Clemson on Sept. 7. The 16 1/2-point underdogs could have a hard time against the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who haven’t won a game by fewer than 24 points this season.
Click here for the box score and more
Florida State at No. 2 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Seminoles (3-2, 2-1) hope they have improved enough in recent weeks to challenge the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC), who have won the past four matchups between the Atlantic Division rivals.
Click here for the box score and more
Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are playing back-to-back road games against Top 10 opponents for the first time since 1990, and they’ll have a tough time slowing down Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor and the undefeated Badgers (5-0, 2-0).
Click here for the box score and more
Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Cougars (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) are off to an 0-2 league start for the first time since 2012, and it won’t get any easier against Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1).
Click here for the box score and more
No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET
The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0 AAC) have only lost to Ohio State this season and look to continue their early-season success against the Cougars (2-3, 0-1), who are having a season of turmoil under new coach Dana Holgorsen. An upset would certainly help change the narrative.
Click here for the box score and more
Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor, 4 p.m. ET
If the Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) they will be tied with the Oklahoma-Texas winner for first place in the conference.
Click here for the box score and more
USC at No. 9 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET
Freshman QB Kedon Slovis will return from an apparent concussion to start for the Trojans (3-2), who will look to put an end to any College Football Playoff hopes of the Irish (4-1).
Click here for the box score and more
No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET
QB Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) face their toughest test so far this season against the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1) at Kinnick Stadium.
Click here for the box score and more
Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. ET
Demon Deacons (5-0, 1-0 ACC), who haven’t been off to this good a start in 75 years, play their first game as a nationally ranked team since 2008 as they host the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1), who beat BC 41-39 last week for their first conference win since 2017.
Click here for the box score and more
No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU, 8 p.m. ET
One week after handing Auburn its first loss, the Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) look to do the same to another SEC West foe in the Tigers (5-0, 1-0).
Click here for the box score and more
No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 8 p.m. ET
QB Tyler Huntley and the Utes (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) hope to make quick work of the Beavers (2-3, 1-1), who own a victory over UCLA this season.
Click here for the box score and more
Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State, 10:15 p.m. ET
The Broncos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) are the highest-ranked Group of Five team and in the driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl bid — providing they don’t get upset by the Rainbow Warriors (4-1, 1-0).
Click here for the box score and more
In case you missed it
Miami 17, No. 20 Virginia 9 (Friday)
There’s more upheaval in the ACC Coastal.
The No. 20 Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) were the only unbeaten team in the division, but that ended Friday night against the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2). Last season, Pitt won the division a year ago with a 6-2 conference record despite finishing 7-7 overall.
The Cavs not only lost the game, but also lost CB Bryce Hall, a potential early 2020 NFL draft pick, to a significant leg injury.
Click here for the Yahoo Sports report
No. 13 Oregon 45, Colorado 3
Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for three more as the Ducks cruised to their fifth straight victory.
Jaylon Redd rushed for a TD and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013.
Steven Montez threw four picks for Colorado (3-3, 1-2).