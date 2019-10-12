Live blog: Week 7 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

Today could be the best day of the 2019 college football season — and you can get the updates here.

From Oklahoma-Texas in the Red River Rivalry early — to an SEC battle of unbeatens in Florida-LSU late — follow below to get the latest from the Top 25 as well as other highlights and news from around the country.

Top 25

No. 6 Oklahoma vs. No. 11 Texas

Jalen Hurts and the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) face Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns (4-1, 2-0) at the Cotton Bowl. It’s a rematch of last year’s Big 12 title game and also could factor into the Heisman Trophy race.

South Carolina at No. 3 Georgia

The Bulldogs (5-0, 2-0 SEC) have lost to the lower-ranked Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2) three times since 2010.

No. 16 Michigan at Illinois

The Wolverines (4-1, 2-1 Big Ten) hope to continue improving on offense against the Illini (2-3, 0-2), who have lost three straight.

No. 23 Memphis at Temple

The Tigers (5-0, 1-0 AAC), who needed a second-half push to beat Navy and were only up six late last week against Louisiana-Monroe, could be ripe for an upset against the Owls (4-1, 1-0).

No. 1 Alabama at No. 24 Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Aggies (3-2, 1-1 SEC) get a second chance at a No. 1 team after losing to Clemson on Sept. 7. The 16 1/2-point underdogs could have a hard time against the Crimson Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC), who haven’t won a game by fewer than 24 points this season.

Florida State at No. 2 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Seminoles (3-2, 2-1) hope they have improved enough in recent weeks to challenge the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC), who have won the past four matchups between the Atlantic Division rivals.

Michigan State at No. 8 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Spartans (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) are playing back-to-back road games against Top 10 opponents for the first time since 1990, and they’ll have a tough time slowing down Heisman Trophy contender Jonathan Taylor and the undefeated Badgers (5-0, 2-0).

Washington State at No. 18 Arizona State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Cougars (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) are off to an 0-2 league start for the first time since 2012, and it won’t get any easier against Herm Edwards’ Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1).

No. 25 Cincinnati at Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bearcats (4-1, 1-0 AAC) have only lost to Ohio State this season and look to continue their early-season success against the Cougars (2-3, 0-1), who are having a season of turmoil under new coach Dana Holgorsen. An upset would certainly help change the narrative.

Texas Tech at No. 22 Baylor, 4 p.m. ET

If the Bears (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) beat the Red Raiders (3-2, 1-1) they will be tied with the Oklahoma-Texas winner for first place in the conference.

USC at No. 9 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. ET

Freshman QB Kedon Slovis will return from an apparent concussion to start for the Trojans (3-2), who will look to put an end to any College Football Playoff hopes of the Irish (4-1).

No. 10 Penn State at No. 17 Iowa, 7:30 p.m. ET

QB Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) face their toughest test so far this season against the Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1) at Kinnick Stadium.

Louisville at No. 19 Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. ET

Demon Deacons (5-0, 1-0 ACC), who haven’t been off to this good a start in 75 years, play their first game as a nationally ranked team since 2008 as they host the Cardinals (3-2, 1-1), who beat BC 41-39 last week for their first conference win since 2017.

No. 7 Florida at No. 5 LSU, 8 p.m. ET

One week after handing Auburn its first loss, the Gators (6-0, 3-0 SEC) look to do the same to another SEC West foe in the Tigers (5-0, 1-0).

No. 15 Utah at Oregon State, 8 p.m. ET

QB Tyler Huntley and the Utes (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) hope to make quick work of the Beavers (2-3, 1-1), who own a victory over UCLA this season.

Hawaii at No. 14 Boise State, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Broncos (5-0, 2-0 Mountain West) are the highest-ranked Group of Five team and in the driver’s seat for a New Year’s Six bowl bid — providing they don’t get upset by the Rainbow Warriors (4-1, 1-0).

Manny Diaz and Miami created more havoc in the ACC Coastal with Friday night's victory over No. 20 Virginia. (Getty Images)

In case you missed it

Miami 17, No. 20 Virginia 9 (Friday)

There’s more upheaval in the ACC Coastal.

The No. 20 Cavaliers (4-2, 2-1 ACC) were the only unbeaten team in the division, but that ended Friday night against the Hurricanes (3-3, 1-2). Last season, Pitt won the division a year ago with a 6-2 conference record despite finishing 7-7 overall.

The Cavs not only lost the game, but also lost CB Bryce Hall, a potential early 2020 NFL draft pick, to a significant leg injury.

No. 13 Oregon 45, Colorado 3

Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, while Cyrus Habibi-Likio rushed for three more as the Ducks cruised to their fifth straight victory.

Jaylon Redd rushed for a TD and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013.

Steven Montez threw four picks for Colorado (3-3, 1-2).

