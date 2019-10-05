Live blog: Week 6 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

A couple of Big Ten matchups in the Top 25 — No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan early and No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State late — and one mid-afternoon showdown between No. 10 Auburn and No. 7 Florida highlight Saturday’s Week 6 college football slate.

Get updates on all the Top 25 action as well as other college football news below.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan face Iowa in the Big House. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Top 25

No. 14 Iowa at No. 19 Michigan

The Hawkeyes (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have been under the radar all season in the Big Ten West, but a victory over the Wolverines (3-1, 1-1) would show they are going to be in the title race until the end.

Utah State at No. 5 LSU

This could be an interesting QB battle between Joe Burrow of the Tigers (4-0) and Jordan Love of the Aggies (3-1). Both are projected to be first-round NFL draft picks (according to Eric Edholm’s Mocktober projections).

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas

The Sooners (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) are expected to roll, but with Les Miles now leading the Jayhawks (2-3, 0-2) ... anything can happen.

Kent State at No. 8 Wisconsin

The Golden Flashes (2-2) are last out of 130 FBS teams against the run. That’s not good news when you have to go up against Jonathan Taylor and the Badgers (4-0).

Purdue at No. 12 Penn State

The Nittany Lions (4-0, 1-0) have won the last eight games in the series with the Boilermakers (1-3, 0-1), who last beat Penn State at Beaver Stadium in 2004.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

The Cowboys (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) beat previously ranking Kansas State to get back into the Top 25. Now they’ll try to stay there with a victory over the Red Raiders (2-2, 0-1).

No. 10 Auburn at No. 7 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (5-0, 2-0 SEC) own wins over Oregon, Texas A&M and Mississippi State, but it’s possible that they are still underrated. A victory over the Gators (5-0, 2-0) in Gainesville would change that.

Bowling Green at No. 9 Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Falcons (1-3) — a MAC champion as recently as 2015 — enter the game as a 45 1/2-point underdog against the Irish (3-1), who need to find their identity on offense led by QB Ian Book.

No. 11 Texas at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) are 5-3 against the Longhorns (3-1, 1-0) since joining the Big 12, but Texas is a double-digit favorite for this one in Morgantown.

No. 3 Georgia at Tennessee, 7 p.m ET

The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0 SEC) are chasing their third straight SEC East title, and they can’t afford a loss to the lowly Vols (1-3, 0-1).

No. 25 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Spartans (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) have been inconsistent on both sides of the ball. They’ll have to play much better against the Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0), who have been rolling under first-year coach Ryan Day.

Tulsa at No. 24 SMU, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Mustangs (5-0, 1-0 AAC), led by Texas transfer QB Shane Buechele, are ranked for the first time in 33 years, and a win over the Golden Hurricane (2-2, 0-0) would give them their first 6-0 record since 1982.

Cal at No. 13 Oregon, 8 p.m. ET

The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) are rolling after a season-opening loss to Auburn, while the Golden Bears (4-1, 1-1) lost starting QB Chase Garbers to injury during last week’s loss to Arizona State. Devon Modster struggled since replacing Garbers. He’ll need to improve if Cal is going to pull off the upset.

No. 15 Washington at Stanford, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Huskies (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) — who are on a three-game winning streak — look to beat the Cardinal (2-3, 1-2) on The Farm for the first time since 2007.

No. 16 Boise State at UNLV, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Broncos (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) are on the road for the first time since Aug. 31, while the Rebels (1-3, 0-1) are riding a three-game losing streak.

In case you missed it

Cincinnati had reason to celebrate after beating UCF. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati 27, No. 18 UCF 24 (Friday)

Ever watched a season that once sizzled with promise freeze up in the mid-50s October chill?

For Central Florida, it all came tumbling down on Friday night as the Knights fell at Cincinnati.

No. 18 UCF is out of the New Year’s Six conversation after a second defeat in three weeks.



