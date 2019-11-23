Live blog: Week 13 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

This week, we’re saving the best for first.

No. 2 Ohio State hosts No. 8 Penn State in the game of the day at noon ET, but there’s plenty of other action that could also play a role in the College Football playoff race.

Get the latest updates from Penn State-Ohio State and all the Top 25 action — as well as news, notes and highlights from around the nation — below.

Ohio State hosts Penn State in the game of the day. (Getty Images file photo)

Top 25

No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State, noon ET

The Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) can win the East and clinch a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 7 with a victory, but the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1) still have hopes for a College Football Playoff berth. An upset in Columbus would be a big step.

Western Carolina at No. 5 Alabama, noon ET

Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones gets his second career start for the Tide (9-1) and first since the season-ending injury to Tua Tagovailoa last week. The Catamounts (3-8), an FCS program, shouldn’t put up much resistance.

No. 10 Minnesota at Northwestern, noon ET

The perfect season ended last week for the Gophers (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten), who can’t afford a letdown agains the Wildcats (2-8, 0-7).

Samford at No. 15 Auburn, noon ET

The Tigers (7-3) gear up for next week’s showdown with No. 5 Alabama as they host the Bulldogs (5-6), who are 2-77-3 all-time against SEC teams.

Illinois at No. 17 Iowa, noon ET

The Illini (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) have won four straight, but they lost to the Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3) — who knocked off previously unbeaten Minnesota last week — 63-0 last season.

No. 21 Oklahoma State at West Virginia, noon ET

The Cowboys (7-3, 4-3) — behind the nation’s leading rusher in Chuba Hubbard — look to end the bowl hopes of the Mountaineers (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) with a victory in Morgantown. They’ll have to do it without QB Spencer Sanders, who is out for the rest of the regular season with a thumb injury.

Kansas at No. 22 Iowa State, noon ET

The Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) look to finish in the upper half of the division, and a home win over the Jayhawks (3-7, 1-6) would help.

Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

Ian Book and the Fighting Irish (8-2) are closing in on their third straight double-digit win season as they host the Eagles (5-5), who can become bowl-eligible with an upset victory.

Texas State at No. 24 Appalachian State, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers (9-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) suffered their only loss in their last home game on Oct. 31, but they look to beat the Bobcats (3-7, 2-4) in their regular-season home finale.

Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. ET

If the Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 SEC) want any shot to make the College Football Playoff for the second time in three years, they have to beat the Aggies (7-3, 4-2).

No. 13 Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2) have won three in a row since losing to Penn State, but — with a showdown against Ohio State looming next week — they can’t afford to look ahead against the Hoosiers (7-3, 4-2).

Texas at No. 14 Baylor, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bears (9-1, 6-1) will try to bounce back from a devastating loss to Oklahoma last week, while the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) still have a shot to reach the Big 12 title game.

UCLA at No. 23 USC, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Trojans (7-4, 6-2 Pac-12), while ranked, have been a bit of a disappointment. But a victory over the Bruins (4-6, 4-3) — which would end their rival’s chances at a bowl bid — would be something to cheer about.

No. 25 SMU at Navy, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mustangs (9-1, 5-1 AAC) and Midshipmen (7-2, 5-1) remain in contention for the West Division title.

Purdue at No. 12 Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ET

The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) get No. 10 Minnesota next week, but they can’t overlook the Boilermakers (4-6, 3-4).

No. 18 Memphis at South Florida, 4 p.m. ET

The Tigers (9-1, 5-1 AAC) look to extend their winning streak to five games with a victory over the Bulls (4-6, 2-4).

Arkansas at No. 1 LSU, 7 p.m. ET

The Tigers (10-0, 6-0 SEC) can clinch the SEC West championship with a victory over the Razorbacks (2-8, 0-6).

Temple at No. 19 Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET

The Bearcats (9-1, 6-0 AAC) are the top-ranked Group of Five team in the nation, but a few recent scares shouldn’t have them overlooking the Owls (7-3, 4-2).

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (9-1, 7-0 Pac-12) are very much alive for a spot in the College Football Playoff, but they can’t afford a loss to the Sun Devils (5-5, 2-5).

TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ET

The Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) are clinging to hope for a third straight appearance in the College Football Playoff, while the Horned Frogs (5-5, 3-4) need a victory to become bowl-eligible.

No. 7 Utah at Arizona, 10 p.m. ET

The Utes (9-1, 6-1 Pac-12) are in the College Football Playoff discussion, but they certainly can’t afford a loss to the Wildcats (4-6, 2-5).

No. 20 Boise State at Utah State, 10:30 p.m. ET

NFL prospect Jordan Love — assuming he’s healthy and available to play — will need to have a big game if the Aggies (6-4, 5-1 Mountain West) are going to upset the Broncos (9-1, 6-0).

News and notes

How suite it is!

You needed millions of dollars to secure a Founders suite at Alabama football games.

