Live blog: Week 12 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

Mark Dantonio and Jim Harbaugh meet again in the Big House. (AP File Photo/Tony Ding)

While the nation’s top teams — LSU, Ohio State and Clemson — are all significant favorites today, many of the teams scratching and clawing for that fourth spot will be challenged.

Get updates on all the Top 25 action — as well as news and notes from throughout the nation — below.

Top 25

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan, noon ET

The Wolverines (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) haven’t defeated the Spartans (4-5, 2-4) in the Big House since 2012, and embattled coach Mark Dantonio could really use another victory over Jim Harbaugh.

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State, noon ET

Despite losing to LSU, the Tide (8-1, 5-1 SEC) are in contention for their sixth consecutive berth in the College Football Playoff — unless they lose to the Bulldogs (4-5, 2-4).

Indiana at No. 9 Penn State, noon ET

The Nittany Lions (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten) look to bounce back from their first loss of the season as they host the Hoosiers (7-2, 4-2).

No. 11 Florida at Missouri, noon ET

The Gators (8-2, 5-2 SEC), coming off a 56-0 rout of Vanderbilt, have lost to the Tigers (5-4, 2-3) in each of the past two years.

No. 14 Wisconsin at Nebraska, noon ET

The Badgers (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) have won six straight in the series against the Huskers (4-5, 2-4) and look to keep the Freedom Trophy, which debuted in 2014.

Kansas at No. 22 Oklahoma State, noon ET

Les Miles coached at Oklahoma State 15 years ago and returns as his Jayhawks (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) face the Cowboys (6-3, 3-3).

No. 23 Navy at No. 16 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Fighting Irish (7-2) and Midshipmen (7-1) are both ranked entering this contest for the first time since 1978.

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs (8-1, 5-1 SEC) would win the SEC East for the third year in a row if they can beat the Tigers (7-2, 4-2), who still have a good shot at a major bowl.

Wake Forest at No. 3 Clemson, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (10-0, 7-0 ACC) have the nation’s longest active winning streak at 25 games, while the Demon Deacons (7-2, 3-2) took a step back last week with a loss to Virginia Tech.

No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Buckeyes (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are 53-point favorites over the Scarlet Knights (2-7, 0-6).

No. 18 Memphis at Houston, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (8-1, 4-1 AAC) are in the hunt for the West title, but they can’t afford a loss to the struggling Cougars (3-6, 1-4).

No. 19 Texas at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. ET

A win for the Longhorns (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) over the Cyclones (5-4, 3-3) would keep them in line for a spot in the Big 12 title game.

West Virginia at No. 24 Kansas State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) have exceeded expectations, while the Mountaineers (3-6, 1-5) have lost five in a row.

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa, 4 p.m. ET

The Golden Gophers (9-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are 9-0 for the first time since 1904, but the Hawkeyes (6-3, 3-3) are tough at home as they look to derail Minnesota’s perfect season.

No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET

Coming off an epic victory over Alabama, the Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) look to avoid a letdown against the Rebels (4-6, 2-4).

No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m. ET

The Bearcats (8-1, 5-0 AAC) look for their eighth straight victory as they visit the Bulls (4-5, 2-3).

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bears (9-0, 6-0 Big 12) enter Saturday as one of five undefeated teams in the country, but the Sooners (8-1, 5-1) are by far their toughest test of the season. Both team have a shot at the College Football Playoff.

No. 25 Appalachian State at Georgia State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers (8-1, 5-1 Sun Belt) will face a test against the surprising Panthers (6-3, 3-2), who beat Tennessee in their season opener.

UCLA at No. 7 Utah, 8 p.m. ET

The Utes (8-1, 5-1 SEC) lead the nation in rushing defense and have won their past three matchups with the Bruins (4-5, 4-2).

New Mexico at No. 21 Boise State, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Broncos (8-1, 5-0) have struggled in recent weeks but look to get on track against the Lobos (2-7, 0-5).

Arizona at No. 6 Oregon, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12) can clinch a berth in the league title game with a victory over the Wildcats (4-5, 2-4).

News and notes

Nebraska hasn’t cooled on Frost

Scott Frost has yet to win more than four games in a season since he took over as head coach at Nebraska, but ...

When these coaches didn’t Rhule the Day

Baylor’s Matt Rhule and Ohio State’s Ryan Day carry perfect records into Week 12, which is a far cry from where they were years ago at Temple.

Can’t slow the row at Minnesota

P.J. Fleck used his 'Row the Boat' philosophy to create an unlikely winner at Western Michigan, and now he's doing the same at Minnesota.



