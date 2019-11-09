Live blog: Week 11 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

The wait is over!

The “Game of the Century” — or at least so far in 2019 — between No. 2 LSU and No. 3 Alabama kicks off later today. The early slate of college football games includes another showdown between unbeaten teams as No. 4 Penn State visits No. 17 Minnesota. No. 1 Ohio State and No. 12 Baylor are also in action early looking to remain undefeated.

But nothing tops LSU-Alabama on this day, and here are some stories from our writers to get you ready for the big game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LSU's Joe Burrrow and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa look to lead their respective teams to a big win. (AP)

Get updates on all the Top 25 action — as well as news and notes from throughout the nation — below.

Top 25

No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota, noon ET

The Nittany Lions (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) and Gophers (8-0, 5-0) play in what Minnesota coach PJ Fleck is calling one of the biggest games in program history.

Click here for the box score and more

Maryland at No. 1 Ohio State, noon ET

The Buckeyes (8-0, 6-0 Big Ten) are without star DE Chase Young against the Terrapins (3-6, 1-5) thanks to a totally absurd NCAA model. But they should still have plenty to remain undefeated.

Click here for the box score and more

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida, noon ET

The Gators (7-2, 4-2 SEC) expect to regroup against the Commodores (2-6, 1-4), a 27-point underdog who rank last in the conference in offense and defense.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 12 Baylor at TCU, noon ET

The Bears (8-0, 5-0 Big 12) have won 10 straight since a home loss to the Horned Frogs (4-4, 2-3) last November.

Story continues

Click here for the box score and more

East Carolina at No. 25 SMU, noon ET

The Mustangs (8-1, 4-1 AAC) are coming off their first loss of the season, but they should bounce back nicely against the Pirates (3-6, 0-5).

Click here for the box score and more

No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama, 3:30 p.m. ET

The winner between the Tigers (8-0, 4-0 SEC) and Tide (8-0, 5-0) will have a huge advantage in the West race as well as the College Football Playoff.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 16 Kansas State at Texas, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Longhorns (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) still have plenty to play for this season in their hopes of a league championship, but they must defeat the Wildcats (6-2, 3-2), who are on a three-game win streak.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Demon Deacons (7-1, 3-1 ACC) have won seven or more games for four straight seasons — for the first time in school history — but they will face a challenge from the Hokies (5-3, 2-2).

Click here for the box score and more

Connecticut at No. 20 Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bearcats (7-1, 4-0 AAC) are the highest-ranked Group of Five team and opened as 34 1/2-point favorites over the lowly Huskies (2-7, 0-5).

Click here for the box score and more

No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin, 4 p.m. ET

The Badgers (6-2, 3-2) have lost two straight — both on the road — and look to bounce back as they host the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2).

Click here for the box score and more

Missouri at No. 6 Georgia, 7 p.m. ET

After beating Florida last week, the Bulldogs (7-1, 4-1 SEC) can solidify their standing in the East with a victory over the Tigers (5-3, 2-2).

Click here for the box score and more

No. 5 Clemson at N.C. State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (9-0, 6-0 ACC) have won their past four games by an average of 40.8 points, while the Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3) need two wins in their last four games to become bowl eligible.

Click here for the box score and more

No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Irish (6-2) still have hopes for a New Year’s Six bowl, but they definitely need a victory over the Blue Devils (4-4).

Click here for the box score and more

Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma, 8 p.m. ET

The Cyclones (5-3, 2-2 Big 12) upset the Sooners (7-1, 4-1) two years ago in Norman. Can they do it again?

Click here for the box score and more

Wyoming at No. 22 Boise State, 10:15 p.m. ET

The Cowboys (6-2, 3-1 Mountain West) could turn the conference race into a muddled mess with an upset of the Broncos (7-1, 4-0).

Click here for the box score and more

How tweet it is

Man, that’s cold!



