Live blog: Week 10 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

Before we get to next week’s Penn State-Minnesota and LSU-Alabama showdowns, we have the “World Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” between Florida and Georgia in Jacksonville, Fla., and more Saturday action.

A top-10 team has been upset by an unranked opponent three weeks straight. Can we make it four? Get updates on all the Top 25 action and more news and notes from throughout college football below.

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm faces Florida in a top 10 showdown in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP)

Top 25

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland

The Wolverines (6-2, 3-2 Big Ten) — coming off a rout of then-No. 8 Notre Dame — look to continue their surge against the Terrapins (3-5, 1-4), who have lost three straight under first-year coach Mike Locksley.

N.C. State at No. 23 Wake Forest

The Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC) wrap up a three-game homestand against the Wolfpack (4-3, 1-2), who are starting their third quarterback of the season in Devin Leary.

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Irish (5-2) look to bounce back from a blowout loss to Michigan as they host the Hokies, who are looking for their fourth straight win.

No. 8 Georgia at No. 6 Florida, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Gators (7-1, 4-1 SEC) and Bulldogs (6-1, 3-1) both are ranked among the nation's top 10 for a second straight meeting. The winner will have the inside track to the SEC title game, while the loser will likely see its College Football Playoff hopes end.

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Wildcats (5-2, 2-2 Big 12) shocked then-No. 5 Oklahoma last week. They’ll look to avoid the upset as the visit the Jayhawks (3-5, 1-4).

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson, 4 p.m ET

The Tigers (8-0), who have never lost to an FCS opponent, are 47-point favorites against the Terriers.

No. 9 Utah at Washington, 4 p.m. ET

The Huskies (5-3, 2-3 Pac-12) host the Utes (7-1, 4-1) in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 title game, which Washington won 10-3.

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn, 7 p.m. ET

The Tigers (6-2, 3-2 SEC) — who have games remaining against Georgia and Alabama at home in November — look to avoid the upset against the Rebels (3-5, 2-3).

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Turnover margin has been a big plus for the Bearcats (6-1, 3-0 AAC), who look to keep it going against the Pirates (3-5, 0-4).

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Mustangs (8-0, 4-0 AAC) have four wins by seven points or less, while the Tigers (7-1, 3-1) look to pull off the upset behind the running of freshman Kenneth Gainwell.

No. 7 Oregon at USC, 8 p.m. ET

The Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) — who have won seven straight since a season-opening loss to Auburn — and Trojans (5-3, 4-1) control their own destiny in their respective divisions.

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Broncos (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West) look to rebound from their Oct. 19 loss to BYU as they visit the Spartans (4-4, 1-3).

News and notes

