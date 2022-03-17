Live Blog: Updates from the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling is competing in the first day of the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships Thursday with nine wrestlers taking part in Detroit. The Nittany Lions had five national champions last season and will be looking for even more this time around — while also chasing the team title.

Follow along below with all of the action from the first and second round.

Preliminary matches getting underway. First PSU wrestler will be Drew Hildebrandt, who's on deck on Mat 3. He'll be taking on Lock Haven's Anthony Noto. — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 17, 2022

Noto a TD 46 secs into SV tops Hildebrandt, 4-2, not too good for PSU — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 17, 2022

Just as PSU loses Hildebrandt down to consolation bracket, so does Iowa as Drake Ayala falls to Chattanooga's Fabian Gutierrez in first round — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 17, 2022

No.13 Beau Bartlett and No. 20 Colin Realbuto of UNI in the hole mat 1...so we have RBY on deck mat 4, Lee in the hole mat 6, Beau in the hole mat 1 #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 17, 2022

RBY with a 16-4 major, Lee up 12-0 1:15 left in 2nd — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 17, 2022

Nick Lee the 15-3 major with 4:05 RT! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 17, 2022

Bartlett with a late TD secures a 5-4 win to edge Realbuto — Centre Daily Times (@centredaily) March 17, 2022

Berge drops 2-1 decision on RT #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 17, 2022

Carter Starocci the pin at the 6:38 mark! Big win big bonus! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 17, 2022

Max Dean the 16-1 TF at the 4:40 mark! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 17, 2022

Brooks a 21-7 major — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 17, 2022