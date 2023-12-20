Live blog: UF football National Signing Day tracker

GAINESVILLE – Florida football expected National Signing Day to provide salvation and hope following the Gators’ dismal 5-7 season.

Instead, the Gators’ 2024 class is reeling entering a pivotal day for the future of Billy Napier’s program.

All is far from lost, either, despite several top targets changing their commitments, including 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime.

UF expected a pair of 5-star prospects, defensive lineman LJ McCray and quarterback DJ Lagway, to sign Wednesday and headline a class expected to finish among the nation’s best — just not where it appeared destined entering the season.

But McCray has postponed his decision, a source told the Orlando Sentinel.

Linebacker Myles Graham is another top-100 prospect on track to join the Gators, where his father was a top running back two decades ago. Offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal of Virginia and tight end Amir Jackson are top-10 players at their positions, according to 247Sports.

Lagway is scheduled to sign at 4:30 p.m., at the tail end of a busy day for Napier, who is scheduled address reporters shortly thereafter. MaxPreps tabbed the Willis, Texas, star its National Player of the Year Tuesday following a record-setting season featuring 74 total touchdowns in 13 games, including 58 scoring throws.

Napier and Co. hoped Lagway’s presence would lure other top prospects to Gainesville, akin to Chris Leak’s Pied Piper effect in 2003, when the Gators inked the nation’s No. 1 class under Ron Zook.

But Florida ended 2023 with its third straight losing season, including the past two under Napier. A class that entered the season No. 3 entered National Signing Day No. 10. After Largo High linebacker Adarius Hayes flipped to Miami, the class dropped to No. 12.

Within 15 minutes, defensive tackle Amarius Williams committed to Auburn. William’s decision dropped UF to No. 15 in the team rankings.

Besides Filsaime, the Gators lost 4-star cornerback Wardell Mack to Texas, 4-star defensive tackle Nasir Johnson to Georgia and 3-star lineman Kendall Jackson of Gainesville to Texas A&M.

Follow here to find out how Napier’s third recruiting class shakes out:

Signing day drama

Hayes’ commitment to Miami was not a shocker, given recent murmurings about the nation’s No. 7 linebacking prospect, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Neither was Willaims’ shift to Auburn, Losing Williams, the nation’s No. 12 defensive line prospect, was a long time coming in the estimation of most yet nonetheless disappointing.

McCray’s delay, on the other hand, could be a major blow as Napier pushes to keep a top-15 class.

The nation’s No. 2 defensive line prospect, according to 247Sports, should sign with a school “in the next couple days,” adding McCray, “just needs a little more time,” a source told the Orlando Sentinel.

McCray committed to UF Oct. 21, but Auburn and Florida State have made December pushes to change the 18-year-old’s mind. If he bails on his commitment, the Gators class could fall even further.

Big-time backfield additions

Tailback Trevor Etienne’s transfer was a crushing blow to the Gators’ attack, but reinforcements are on the way.

Mississippi 4-star running back Kahnen Daniels and Georgia 3-star tailback Jadan Baugh committed to UF.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Daniels was Mississippi Class 5A Mr. Football after he rushed for 2,737 yards and 29 touchdowns in 2023, highlighted by a 253-yard performance in the state title game. The 6-foot ½, 214-pound Baugh was a two-way star at tailback and safety while showcasing considerable versatility.

He compiled 1,583 rushing yards on 113 carries, had 28 catches for 531 yards and tallied 54 tackles and 6 interceptions. The Columbia High standout committed to Arkansas in May, but backed out recently and ultimately chose Florida over Alabama.

Legacy Gator kicks of NSD

Graham’s signing to start off National Signing Day is a nod to the past.

Graham’s father Earnest played four seasons (1999-2002) at UF, leading the team in rushing in 2001-02. Myles, the No. 5 linebacking prospect in the 2024 class, stars on the other side of the football.

He totaled 275 tackles the past three seasons, including 82 as a senior at Gainesville Buchholz. He also rushed for 600 yards, averaging 9.7 per carry in 2023.

The Gators are in dire need of playmaking linebackers to join Shemar James and Scooby Williams on a defense that struggled under first-year coordinator Austin Armstrong.

Playmaking tight end signs

Jackson is among the more versatile athletes and intriguing playmakers in the 2024 class.

The 6-foot-4, 223-pound Georgia native recorded 44 catches for 727 yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. He also had 57 tackles, 6 for loss in 2023.

During his basketball career at Portal High, he averages 13.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in 88 games.

Jackson, the No. 9 tight end prospect and 139th overall recruit, offers the Gators size and explosiveness perhaps no player on the roster can match.

But redshirt freshmen Arlis Boaringham and Hayden Hansen came on during the 2023 season, giving the Gators options at a position Napier relies on heavily.

UF inks speedy IMG WR

Jerrae Hawkins can blaze.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound receiver has elite speed. During a summer camp at Ohio State in 2022, he was clocked at 4.25 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He ran the 100-meter dash last spring in 10.37 seconds.

A native of West Virginia, he finished the 2022 football season at Wheeling Park High School with 1,127 yards and 14 touchdowns. He had 26 catches for 483 yards (18.6 ypc) and 4 touchdowns in nine games at IMG Academy in 2024.

Hawkins ranks No. 36 at his position and No. 229 overall, per 247Sports.

Achtung Gators

Napier and Co. turned their focus across the Atlantic to beef up their struggling offensive line.

The Gators hope offensive lineman Noel Portnjagin of Germany is a diamond in the rough who came in under the radar.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Portnjagin ranks No. 78 among interior offensive lineman, per 247Sports composite rankings. He played for the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns of the German Football League.

Portnjagin could end up at guard on a team in dire need of offensive tackles.

The Gators did add two to the fold.

San Diego State offensive lineman Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson made his transfer official. Meanwhile, Westphal made his commitment official.

The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Westphal is the No. 10 offensive tackle and No. 124 overall prospect, according to 247Sports. He chose UF over Georgia, Clemson, Auburn and Arkansas.

True freshman rarely are able to step in and start at offensive tackle but Xavier Nixon did in 2009 for the Gators.

Linebacker class takes shape

In addition to Graham, the Gators added 4-star linebacker Aaron Chiles, ranked No. 8 at his position and No. 92 overall per 247Sports composite ranking.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Maryland native registered 162 tackles, including 32 for loss (25 sacks) during his final two seasons at Our Lady Good Counsel High School.

Like Graham, Chiles could factor as a true freshmen. James and Williams are top returners at linebacker after finished second and third on the team in tackles. Junior Derek Wingo also will offer experience at the position in need of more playmaking and production.

But Hayes’ flip to Miami removed the leg from a tripod of playmaking ‘backers. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Tampa area product had 331 tackles, including 35 for loss the past three seasons. He forced 6 fumbles in 2022.

The trio of commits placed Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman No. 3 on 247Sports’ ranking of the nation’s top recruiters. UF’s struggles made it difficult to keep all three on board.

Edgar Thompson can be reached at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com