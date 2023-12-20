Live blog: UF football National Signing Day tracker

GAINESVILLE – Florida football expected National Signing Day to provide salvation and hope following the Gators’ dismal 5-7 season.

Instead, the Gators’ 2024 class is reeling entering a pivotal day for the future of Billy Napier’s program.

All is far from lost, either, despite several top targets changing their commitments, including 5-star safety Xavier Filsaime.

UF expects a pair of 5-star prospects, defensive lineman LJ McCray and quarterback DJ Lagway, to sign Wednesday and headline a class expected to finish among the nation’s best — just not where it appeared destined entering the season.

Linebacker Myles Graham is another top-100 prospect on track to join the Gators, where his father was a top running back two decades ago. Offensive tackle Fletcher Westphal of Virginia and tight end Amir Jackson are top-10 players at their positions, according to 247Sports.

Lagway is scheduled to sign at 4:30 p.m., at the tail end of a busy day for Napier, who is scheduled address reporters shortly thereafter. MaxPreps tabbed the Willis, Texas, star its National Player of the Year Tuesday following a record-setting season featuring 74 total touchdowns in 13 games, including 58 scoring throws.

Napier and Co. hoped Lagway’s presence would lure other top prospects to Gainesville, akin to Chris Leak’s Pied Piper effect in 2003, when the Gators inked the nation’s No. 1 class under Ron Zook.

But Florida ended 2023 with its third straight losing season, including the past two under Napier. A class that entered the season No. 3 entered National Signing Day No. 10.

Besides Filsaime, the Gators lost 4-star cornerback Wardell Mack to Texas, 4-star defensive tackle Nasir Johnson to Georgia and 3-star lineman Kendall Jackson of Gainesville to Texas A&M.

Follow here to find out how Napier’s third recruiting class shakes out.

