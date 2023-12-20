Live blog: UCF football National Signing Day tracker

National Signing Day is underway, and UCF is expected to make a splash heading into Year 2 in the Big 12.

The Knights have had a successful recruiting season, entering the day with the No. 28 overall recruiting class, the highest-ranked class in school history, according to the latest 247Sports composite rankings. The 19 commitments include 9 four-star prospects, the most in school history.

“I believe that many people see us on the rise,” said coach Gus Malzhan. “All we needed to do is get into a Power Five conference and we’ve done that. So, the potential and everything that goes with it has created a lot of excitement. We’re an attractive destination for recruits.”

UCF has the second-best recruiting class in the Big 12 behind Texas Tech and ahead of TCU and Cincinnati.