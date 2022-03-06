What happened for Penn State wrestling Sunday at the 2022 Big Ten Championships

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Sauber
·4 min read
Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Penn Quakers
    Penn Quakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Penn State wrestling finsihed Sunday behind Michigan and in second place at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions had five wrestlers in the finals in Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Max Dean (197 pounds), with Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Dean all winning Big Ten titles.

Scroll below to see how the action unfolded.

Recommended Stories