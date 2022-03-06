What happened for Penn State wrestling Sunday at the 2022 Big Ten Championships

In this article:

Penn State wrestling finsihed Sunday behind Michigan and in second place at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships. The Nittany Lions had five wrestlers in the finals in Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Nick Lee (141 pounds), Carter Starocci (174 pounds), Aaron Brooks (184 pounds) and Max Dean (197 pounds), with Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Dean all winning Big Ten titles.

Scroll below to see how the action unfolded.

Final Team Standings, top 3:

Michigan 143.0

Penn State 141.5

Iowa 129.5



NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS IN 2 WEEKS!!!! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2022

Greg Kerkvliet takes third at the Big Ten tourney with a 5-3 win! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 7, 2022

Dean hangs on for a 4-2 win, It will come down to Kerkvliet and Parris at HWT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 7, 2022

2-2 after 2, Dean has 2:03 in RT — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Dean a TD, Schultz escape late, 2-1 after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Max Dean is up at 197! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/jPnl420Fuh — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Woah! Amine with a TD 15 seconds into SV, tops Brooks 6-4 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Brooks up 3-1 w/ :27 RT after two! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Brooks leads 2-1 after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

At 184 it will be @__ABALLDAY taking on Michigan's Myles Amine. Again, another big matchup in the team race. — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Starocci the 5-1 win over Massa! Carter's first B1G title! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Vn8u4HpfW9 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Carter Starocci wins the Big Ten championship at 174 pounds with a 5-1 decision against Logan Massa. — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) March 6, 2022

Starocci up 3-1 after two! Massa w/ :32 RT #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Starocci leads 2-1 after 1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Our next bout will be after the 165 action, Carter Starocci and Logan Massa in the title bout at 174! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Berge with a TD with 1:07 left in SV, wins 3-1 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Brady Berge and Kaleb Young for third place next on mat 1! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Nick Lee // 2022 Big Ten Champion! // Lee gets the victory by medical forfeit in the Big Ten final over Iowa's Jaydin Eierman!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/zs0xzpv3TE — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

No Eierman during introductions to the mats, so it seems as though no match for Lee, who claims his first Big Ten title in his final conference tournament. — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Roman Bravo-Young the 3-1 victory! RBY is a 2X Big Ten Champion!!! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

DeSanto deep on shot late in the 2nd, but RBY fights it off, 1-0 DeSanto after 2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

RBY 0-0 after one, DeSanto down to start second #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Ok, time for PSU wrestler No. 1 in the finals with @RomanBravoYoung taking on Iowa's Austin DeSanto at 133 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Bartlett's win gives PSU 9 NCAA qualifiers in Detroit in 2 weeks — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Bartlett finishes on top for the 3-1 win! Beau Bartlett is headed to NCAAs! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Kerkvliet tops Davison 5-3 with 2:38 in RT advanced to consolation finals — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022

Brady Berge the first period pin at the 2:59 mark! Just one second left for the fall! Brady to wrestle for third! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 6, 2022

Berge catches Coleman and sticks him in 2:59 to move into the 3rd place bout — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 6, 2022