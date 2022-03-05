Live blog: Penn State wrestling at the 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships

The 2022 Big Ten Wrestling Championships began Saturday morning in Nebraska as Penn State started its quest to win the conference title. The Nittany Lions have all 10 wrestlers set to participate with all 10 having a chance to win their way to the 2022 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Follow along below as the action unfolds.

Kerkvliet wins 7-1 to complete this session for PSU. Nittany Lions have 7 semifinalists tonight — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Dean is into the semifinals with a 6-2 win over Bulsak — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Aaron Brooks pins Maryland's Kyle Cochran (1:40) to advance to the semis at 184. — Elton Hayes (@EHDC12) March 5, 2022

Starocci a fall in 2:17 moves into the SFs — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Edsell drops an 8-2 decision to Marinelli, into consos tonight #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 5, 2022

Down goes No. 2!!! Brady Berge, tops Kaleb Young, 5-3 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Bartlett falls 11-4 and drops into consolations; Berge up 3-1 after 2 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Lee up 14-0 after 2, collects reversal 4 seconds into 3rd for 16-0 tech fall in 4:06 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

RBY the late TD for an 11-3 major with 2:56 RT! Roman into semis! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 5, 2022

Down goes PSU's first wrestler, DeAugustino with a TD quick in SV, tops Hildebrandt 5-3 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Man! Kerkvliet didn't mess around, he racked up 14-0 lead, then pinned Schrader in 2:13 — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Creighton Edsell scrambles to a fast takedown in extra time for the 3-1 (sv) win! Edsell into the quarters! #PSUwr — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 5, 2022

Berge looks good, wins 10-2, takes on Iowa's Kaleb Young, the No. 2, in the QFs — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022

Bartlett is a tentative 3-2 winner, but Blockhus may have a TD for the win, being reviewed — Nate Cobler (@byncobler) March 5, 2022