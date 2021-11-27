Live blog: Ohio State-Michigan and more Week 13 college football

Can Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh get it done against Ohio State? (Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports)

It's the final college football Saturday of the 2021 regular season, and it doesn't get much bigger than No. 2 Ohio State playing No. 5 Michigan in the Big House.

The winner captures the East Division title and moves on to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. And a win there would almost guarantee them a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.

Ahead of the showdown, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel spoke with a half-dozen coaches and assistants who’ve played the Wolverines to see what they’re doing different. And, ultimately, if that gives them a chance against the Buckeyes.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 5 Michigan, noon ET

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 Big Ten) have beaten the Wolverines (10-1, 7-1) eight consecutive times. Can Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh finally end the streak?

Other Top 25 games

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech, noon ET

The Bulldogs (11-0) are a 35 1/2-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets (3-8).

No. 18 Wake Forest at Boston College, noon ET

The Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC) will win the Atlantic Division with a victory over the Eagles (6-5, 2-5).

Texas Tech at No. 8 Baylor, noon ET

The Bears (9-2, 6-2 Big 12) must beat the Red Raiders (6-5, 3-5) to keep their hopes of playing in the Big 12 title game alive.

No. 24 Houston at UConn, noon ET

The Cougars (10-1), who are 32 1/2-point favorites against the Huskies (1-10), will play Cincinnati in the AAC title game.

No. 22 UTSA at North Texas, 2 p.m. ET

The Roadrunners (11-0, 7-0 C-USA) have already clinched a spot in the Conference USA title game, while the Mean Green (5-6, 4-3) need the upset to become bowl eligible.

No. 3 Alabama at Auburn, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Tide (10-1, 6-1), who face No. 1 Georgia next week in the SEC title game, can't afford a loss to the Tigers (6-5, 3-4) in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium if they hope to reach the College Football Playoff.

Penn State at No. 12 Michigan State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Spartans (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten), who saw their College Football Playoff hopes dashed last week in a loss at Ohio State, hope to avoid another loss this week against the visiting Nittany Lions (7-4, 4-4).

Oregon State at No. 11 Oregon, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks (9-2, 6-2), who lost their shot at the College Football Playoff last week in a blowout loss to Utah, look to bounce back this week against the Beavers (7-4, 5-3).

No. 14 Wisconsin at Minnesota, 4 p.m. ET

The Badgers (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) are looking for their eighth straight win, which would make them West champs, but the Gophers (7-4, 5-3) want to spoil the party and bring home the Paul Bunyan Axe.

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 7 Oklahoma State, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Sooners and Cowboys enter "Bedlam" with identical 10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12 records, and they both have Big 12 championship and College Football Playoff aspirations. This is going to be wild!

No. 15 Texas A&M at LSU, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Aggies (8-3, 4-3 SEC) should secure a New Year's Six bowl with a victory over the Tigers (5-6, 2-5), who are looking to become bowl eligible.

No. 17 Pitt at Syracuse, 7:30 p.m. ET

The game doesn't mean much to the Panthers (9-2, 6-1 ACC), who are already in next week's ACC title game, but the Orange (5-6, 2-5) could become bowl eligible with a win in the Carrier Dome.

No. 23 Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Tigers (8-3) have won six straight against the rival Gamecocks (6-5).

No. 6 Notre Dame at Stanford, 8 p.m. ET

The Irish (10-1) are still in contention for a College Football Playoff berth, but that will end if the 20.5-point favorites lose to the Cardinal (3-8).

No. 13 BYU at USC, 10:30 p.m. ET

The Trojans (4-6) need wins in their last two games to become bowl eligible, while the Cougars (9-2) can secure their second-straight 10-win season with a victory.

