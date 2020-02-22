Live blog: No. 3 Kansas visits No. 1 Baylor in college basketball's game of the year

Top-ranked Baylor hosts third-ranked Kansas in Waco in a potential Final Four matchup. Get the latest updates below. Game time in noon ET.

Pregame

Who’s going to win?

More questions

‘College GameDay’ is here

It’s setting up to be a beautiful day in Waco.

Big one comin' at you from Waco!



👉 #3 Kansas at #1 Baylor

📺 ESPN

From the Rivals network

The Jayhawks have won 11 straight but lost to the Bears 67-55 on Jan. 11.

From JayhawkSlant.com:

Kansas, without question, will have its hands full on Saturday. “They can go basically seven or eight starters,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “They are all good. ... The quartet on the perimeter can all get their own shot and they can stretch it and can score off of two feet.”