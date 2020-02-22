Live blog: No. 3 Kansas visits No. 1 Baylor in college basketball's game of the year

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

Top-ranked Baylor hosts third-ranked Kansas in Waco in a potential Final Four matchup. Get the latest updates below. Game time in noon ET.

Pregame

Who’s going to win?

You can make your prediction above. Yahoo Sports’ Krysten Peek breaks down the matchup and predicts a winner here.

More questions

‘College GameDay’ is here

It’s setting up to be a beautiful day in Waco.

From the Rivals network

The Jayhawks have won 11 straight but lost to the Bears 67-55 on Jan. 11.

From JayhawkSlant.com:

Kansas, without question, will have its hands full on Saturday.

“They can go basically seven or eight starters,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “They are all good. ... The quartet on the perimeter can all get their own shot and they can stretch it and can score off of two feet.”

Go to JayhawkSlant.com for more Kansas coverage

Go to Sic’Em Sports.com for more Baylor coverage

No. 3 Kansas visits No. 1 Baylor in the college basketball game of the year. (AP)
