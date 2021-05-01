Live blog: Miami Dolphins add help after the draft

As usual, the Miami Dolphins are supplementing their seven-player draft class with undrafted rookies.

But the class will be light this year; with a roster already 80-plus deep, the Dolphins don’t have room to add a lot of undrafted rookies and stay under the 90-player maximum.

We’ll update those Dolphins signings in this blog throughout the evening:

▪ 7:25 p.m.: Middle Tennessee State guard/tackle Robert Jones agrees to a deal with Miami, according to a league source and then announced by his school.

He began his collegiate career at Highland Community College, where he started 13 games at guard in two years. At Middle Tennessee, he played 12 games at right tackle with 11 starts and then started eight of nine games at right tackle last season.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: “Jones is a two-year starter at right tackle who will transition inside to guard due to a lack of athleticism at tackle. His wide frame can be a challenge to navigate and there is potential for improvement by making the proper adjustments with hand placement.

“However, his inability to bend and drop his pad level will make it even tougher to create leverage and sustain blocks as an interior player. Sub-package rushers might be too quick for him to handle in protection with his lack of body control.”

▪ 7:20 p.m.: Indiana defensive tackle Jerome Johnson signs with Miami, per source.

The 6-3, 304-pounder was named Indiana’s Outstanding Lineman of the Year in 2018 and 219, leading the team with 3.5 sacks in 2018 (32 tackles, 5.5 for loss in 12 games, nine starts) and tying for the team lead with five sacks in 2019 (43 tackles, 7.5 for loss in 13 starts).

In 2020, he was second-team all-conference in 2020 and had 18 tackles, 4.5 for loss with four sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one blocked punt in eight games.

He’s the first Indiana defensive tackle since Hurvin McCormack in 1993 to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors.

Zierlein’s take: “Long-limbed 3-technique who plays with an active secondary motor that keeps him working toward the play. He’s high-cut and leggy and his body control is very average, so he tends to get bounced around by contact as a run blocker and pass rusher.

“His reps as a run defender can be very feast-or-famine, depending on the game and matchup, but his loose upper body finds ways to slide off the block and get back into the play. He combines foot quickness and pure effort to help pressure the pocket and could offer late-Day 3 value as a potential three-down backup in a one-gapping front.”

