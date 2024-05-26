Live blog: Lengthy rain delay over; 108th Indianapolis 500 about to begin

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite a lengthy rain delay, the 108th Indianapolis 500 will still be held on Sunday.

The race was supposed to start at 12:45 p.m., but a near-four-hour delay pushed the race back to 4:44 p.m.

FOX59 and CBS4 will keep a live blog running throughout the race to deliver the latest updates from Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

4:48 p.m.

Less than five laps into the 108th Indianapolis 500, a caution flag has already been waved. A crash involving Tom Blomqvist and Marcus Ericsson forced officials to wave the yellow flag.

4:38 p.m.

Pre-race ceremonies at Indianapolis Motor Speedway have nearly concluded. Jordin Sparks sang the National Anthem, Phillip Phillips performed “God Bless America” and Jim Conelison returned to IMS again this year to belt out “Back Home Again in Indiana.”

4:14 p.m.

Officials with the NTT IndyCar Series reported that the 108th Indianapolis 500 may not be run in full on Sunday. In a post on X, officials indicated that today’s race will either be ran in full or stopped at 8:15.

The cut-off time was set to comply with the wishes of local law enforcement.

“While we anticipate plenty of time is available, today’s race will go 200 laps or until 8:15 p.m. ET — in agreement with local law enforcement, to ensure race fans are able to leave and return home safely tonight.”

3:03 p.m.

Indianapolis 500 officials announced that the local TV blackout has been lifted for this year’s race. The decision was made because of the adverse weather that hit central Indiana on Sunday.

The Indy 500 blackout had not been lifted since 2021, when the race was hampered by COVID-19. The race will air locally on NBC.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.